Live-In Relationship Ends In Double Murder: Delhi Man And Girlfriend Found Dumped In Canal; Was Rs 30 Lakh The Motive Behind Killing?

A 36-year-old man from Delhi and his 25-year-old girlfriend were allegedly murdered after travelling from Delhi to Hasangarh in Haryana’s Sampla area, with their bodies later found in a canal near Asoda village in Jhajjar. Sandeep, a resident of Nebusarai, and Kavita, originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, had arrived in Hasangarh on September 26. Police suspect the murders may be linked to more than Rs 30 lakh that Sandeep had in his bank account after selling land.

Reportedly, the case came to light after Sandeep’s brother Rakesh Singh, who lives on North Avenue in Nebusarai, went looking for the couple when Sandeep’s phone was switched off. At the police station, officers showed him photographs of the bodies recovered from the canal. He immediately identified them as Sandeep and Kavita.

Delhi man’s last call to family before Hasangarh disappearance

Sandeep was one of three brothers and three sisters. He had earlier run a grocery shop in Hasangarh but left it three months ago and moved to Nebusarai with Kavita. Despite shifting to Delhi, he continued visiting Hasangarh frequently.

Reports say that on September 30, Sandeep spoke to his mother and told her he was with Kavita and his friends Nitesh alias Medis and Nitesh alias Bachcha, both residents of Hasangarh. He reportedly said he would return home in a day or two. His mobile number was switched off that same day, leaving the family worried.

Delhi couple allegedly killed with bricks, bodies thrown into canal

Rakesh then travelled to Hasangarh on Sunday to search for his brother and Kavita. By then, police had recovered the bodies of a woman and a young man from a canal near Asoda. According to the complaint, Nitesh alias Medis and Nitesh alias Bachcha allegedly murdered the couple by hitting them with bricks before throwing their bodies into the canal to destroy evidence.

As per reports, the accused allegedly fled with Sandeep’s car after the murders. An FIR for murder has been registered at Sampla police station against the two Hasangarh residents. Two police teams have been formed to trace them.

Delhi man’s Rs 30 lakh land-sale money becomes suspected motive

Rakesh said Sandeep had sold land in Jasor Khedi village and had more than Rs 30 lakh in his bank account from the sale. He kept his bank passbook and debit card with him and also carried out transactions in Hasangarh. The family suspects the money may have been the reason Sandeep and Kavita were killed.

According to reports, Sandeep was already married and had two children. His wife died in 2012, after which her family had filed a dowry murder FIR against him. He was acquitted in 2024. Around eight months ago, he came in contact with Kavita, and the two began living together.

Delhi couple’s relationship and police hunt for two suspects

The couple initially lived in a live-in relationship in their village before moving to Hasangarh. They had been living back in the village for about three months when they unexpectedly travelled to Hasangarh on September 26, where they were allegedly killed.

A murder case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Rakesh Malik, DSP, Sampla, said, “A murder case has been registered and investigations are underway. The accused will be arrested soon. Two police teams are working to achieve this.”

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