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Home > India News > Live Within 20 Km of a Toll Plaza? Here’s How NHAI’s New FASTag Rule Can Save You Time and Money

Live Within 20 Km of a Toll Plaza? Here’s How NHAI’s New FASTag Rule Can Save You Time and Money

Living within 20 km of a toll plaza? NHAI has made the FASTag local pass process digital at 121 toll plazas, allowing eligible vehicle owners to apply from home.

FASTag (Image: ANI)
FASTag (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 21:12 IST

People living near toll plazas can now easily apply for the FASTag local pass with the initiative undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The authority has introduced an online facility at around 121 toll plazas across the country. 

Vehicle owners eligible for the local pass can apply for the same from their homes via the HighwayYatra mobile app. There is no need to visit toll plazas and submit the required documents physically. The online facility is open for those residing within 20 kilometres of the respective toll plazas.

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Who Can Get the NHAI Local Pass?

The digital local pass is meant for eligible residents living near a toll plaza. Under the rules, those who qualify can use the pass for unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza for the entire month. However, simply claiming to live near a toll plaza will not be enough. The applicant’s address must match government records.

How Will Online Verification Work?

NHAI has introduced a GIS-based system to check eligibility. It will verify whether the registered address falls within the 20-kilometre radius of the toll plaza. The application process will also use government digital platforms such as DigiLocker and VAHAN, with the applicant’s consent. Details such as the vehicle owner’s address, vehicle information and FASTag details may be obtained through these platforms. This is expected to reduce manual verification and make the process faster.

No More Visits to Toll Plazas

Earlier, vehicle owners had to visit the toll plaza to apply for a local pass. They had to provide proof of residence and other documents. The application was then checked manually before the pass was issued.

The new digital process removes much of this paperwork. Applicants can submit their details online and complete the verification process from home.

Digital Local Pass Facility Expands Across India

The facility was initially launched in July at the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). After the initial rollout, NHAI expanded the service to 121 toll plazas across the country.

The authority plans to add more toll plazas in the coming months. Vehicle owners can check the HighwayYatra portal to find out whether their nearby toll plaza supports the digital local pass facility.

What Changes for FASTag Users?

The biggest change is convenience. Eligible residents will no longer have to make repeated visits to toll plazas for a local pass.

NHAI says online applications, digital document checks and GIS-based eligibility verification will make the process faster, more transparent and less dependent on manual intervention. For people who regularly cross a nearby toll plaza, the digital FASTag local pass could save both time and effort.

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Live Within 20 Km of a Toll Plaza? Here’s How NHAI’s New FASTag Rule Can Save You Time and Money
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Live Within 20 Km of a Toll Plaza? Here’s How NHAI’s New FASTag Rule Can Save You Time and Money

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Live Within 20 Km of a Toll Plaza? Here’s How NHAI’s New FASTag Rule Can Save You Time and Money
Live Within 20 Km of a Toll Plaza? Here’s How NHAI’s New FASTag Rule Can Save You Time and Money
Live Within 20 Km of a Toll Plaza? Here’s How NHAI’s New FASTag Rule Can Save You Time and Money
Live Within 20 Km of a Toll Plaza? Here’s How NHAI’s New FASTag Rule Can Save You Time and Money

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