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Home > India News > Living Around 20-km Of Toll Plaza? Here’s How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App

Living Around 20-km Of Toll Plaza? Here’s How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App

NHAI's RajmargYatra app now lets residents within 20 km of a toll plaza buy digital Local Passes via DigiLocker, VAHAN and GIS checks.

How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App. Image Credit: Unsplash
How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App. Image Credit: Unsplash

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 11:40 IST

The National Highways Authority of India has done away with one of the most persistent headaches for people who live near a toll plaza, standing in line with ration cards and address proofs just to prove they belong to the neighbourhood. Under a new digital push, that entire process now fits inside a phone as you don’t have to stand in queues at the toll booth if you stay within a 20-km radius. 

What’s Changed

NHAI has rolled out a ‘Local Pass’ feature on its RajmargYatra mobile app, aimed squarely at residents living within a 20-km radius of a toll plaza. Until now, this category of commuter had to physically visit the plaza office, submit documents, and wait for verification before getting a concessional monthly pass. That entire loop of address checks, vehicle checks, and eligibility checks has been moved online, with the pass activating in minutes rather than days.

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How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App?

To apply, users need to download the RajmargYatra app and register with their FASTag-linked mobile number. From there, they select the ‘Local Pass’ option, choose their toll plaza, and fetch address proof directly through DigiLocker instead of uploading scanned documents. The app cross-checks the vehicle’s registration on VAHAN and runs a GIS check to confirm the address falls within the 20-km radius. Once verified, the pass is generated instantly and linked to the vehicle’s FASTag, ready to use at the next crossing.

How The App Verifies You

The system leans on three existing digital layers to confirm eligibility: DigiLocker for identity and address documents, the VAHAN database for vehicle registration details, and GIS mapping to actually calculate whether an applicant’s address falls inside the 20-km catchment of a given plaza. Once all three checks clear, the pass is issued digitally and linked to the user’s FASTag, allowing unlimited crossings through that specific plaza for a month.

Starting Point: A Delhi Plaza

The facility has gone live first at the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza on Urban Extension Road-II in Delhi, functioning as a pilot before NHAI extends it to other plazas across the highway network in the coming months. Alongside the Local Pass, the authority has also introduced a support feature called ‘MargMitra’,  a help centre built into the same app for commuters to raise and track toll-related complaints without needing a separate helpline call.

Riding On An Existing Success

NHAI is positioning this as the next step after its Annual Pass rollout, which has already sold more than 80 lakh passes through the app with instant activation,  a number the authority is citing as proof that highway users are willing to shift toll transactions online when the process is made simple enough.

For commuters living just outside the toll gate’s shadow, the change effectively removes a monthly errand that many had learned to simply live with.

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Living Around 20-km Of Toll Plaza? Here’s How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App

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Living Around 20-km Of Toll Plaza? Here’s How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App

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Living Around 20-km Of Toll Plaza? Here’s How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App
Living Around 20-km Of Toll Plaza? Here’s How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App
Living Around 20-km Of Toll Plaza? Here’s How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App
Living Around 20-km Of Toll Plaza? Here’s How You Can Apply For Local Pass Via Rajmargyatra App

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