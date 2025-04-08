‘Loan For Entrepreneurs Without Guarantee’, In 10 Years Of Mudra Yojna 33 Lakh Crore Loans Sanctioned

To mark a decade of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited beneficiaries from across India to his official residence in New Delhi.

“To mark 10 Years Of MUDRA, I had invited Mudra beneficiaries from all over India to my residence…Do watch the interaction in a short while from now, at 9 AM,” tweets PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/8DuWN1Q2EE — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025

The event was more than just a celebration — it was a powerful showcase of how a government-backed scheme can rewrite destinies.

In ten years, MUDRA has sanctioned over ₹33 lakh crore through more than 52 crore collateral-free loans, enabling small and micro-entrepreneurs — especially those from marginalised communities — to start or grow their businesses.

“Jisko kisi ne nahi poocha, usko Modi ne pooja”

The PM, during the interaction, recalled the struggle of millions who were denied access to credit. “Aap wo din yaad kariye… jab bank wale gareeb ko ghusne nahi dete the. Gareeb se guarantee maangte the. Tab ek gareeb maa ka beta khada hua aur tai kiya ki har gareeb ki guarantee ab Modi dega,” he said, drawing emotional applause from the audience. (Remember those days… when banks wouldn’t even let the poor enter their premises. They would ask for guarantees from those who had nothing,” he said. “That’s when the son of a poor mother stood up and decided — from now on, Modi will be the guarantee for every poor person.)

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐌 @narendramodi’𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩, 𝐏𝐌 𝐌𝐮𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐘𝐨𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞! In just 10 years, over Rs 33 lakh crore sanctioned through 52+ crore… pic.twitter.com/mdmm5SrUep — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 8, 2025

One such story came from West Bengal’s Pooja Biswas, who shared how her life turned around with a ₹90,000 MUDRA loan. “Pehle jhopdi thi, aarthik tangi thi. Loan milne ke baad 3 silai machines kharidi, teen mahilayein aur jodi, aur ab apna ghar bhi bana rahi hoon,” she said. “Pehle pati ya papa ke naam se jaani jaati thi, ab apne naam se jaani jaati hoon.”

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (#PMMY) has provided a guarantee to underprivileged individuals who have historically faced barriers to accessing bank loans due to a lack of collateral. This flagship initiative, spearheaded by PM Modi and acknowledged by the IMF, has significantly… pic.twitter.com/9aKOKjhyee — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 8, 2025

From tailoring units to food carts, from mobile repair shops to beauty parlours — the scheme has helped ordinary citizens find their footing in the world of business.

With elections around the corner, the government is likely to amplify these success stories as proof of its development agenda. But beyond the politics, the impact is real — in villages, kasbas, and cities, where people like Pooja are no longer waiting for opportunity. They’re building it, one loan at a time.

