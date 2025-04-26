LoC Tensions: Indian Army Retaliates After Unprovoked Firing by Pakistan

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army has retaliated to unprovoked firing by the Pakistani military along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army has retaliated to unprovoked firing by the Pakistani military along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The exchange of gunfire occurred on Thursday, with military sources confirming the incident but noting no casualties.

Pakistan’s Aggression and India’s Response

According to military sources, the firing was initiated by Pakistan at multiple locations along the LoC. While there has been no official statement from the Indian Army regarding the full details of the exchange, one source noted, “There were incidents of small arm firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan.” The same source added that “The firing was effectively responded to” by the Indian forces.

The situation comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives. This attack has significantly strained relations between the two countries, prompting a swift and strong response from India.

Rising Tensions and Diplomatic Measures

In response to the attack, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi held a meeting with senior commanders in Srinagar to assess the security situation. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military has been placed on high alert due to India’s vow to track down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

India’s response has been swift and impactful. The Indian government announced several punitive measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari land-border crossing, and expelling Pakistani military attaches. Additionally, New Delhi instructed all Pakistani nationals who entered India via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.

Pakistan retaliated by closing its airspace to all Indian airlines and halting trade with India, including through third-party countries. The Pakistani government also expressed strong objections to India’s actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that any attempt to stop the flow of water to Pakistan would be viewed as an “act of war.”

Prime Minister Modi’s Strong Message

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern message vowing that the perpetrators would face justice. Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Madhubani, Modi declared, “We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism.” He emphasized that the government would “identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

In his address, Modi reassured the nation that efforts would be made to ensure justice for the victims of the attack. “The entire nation is firm in this resolve,” he said, thanking international leaders and citizens for their support during this challenging time.

