‘Locked In Overcrowded Detention Centres’, Deported Indian Opens Up About US Immigration Crackdown | NewsX Exclusive

A US military aircraft carrying 112 deported Indian immigrants landed at Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar, marking the third such deportation flight in recent months. Among the deportees, a significant number hailed from Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab, all of whom had entered the US illegally through the perilous “donkey route.”

Shattered Dreams and Heavy Financial Losses

Many of these individuals had invested heavily, paying lakhs to unauthorized agents in the hope of securing a better future in the United States. Their dreams, however, ended abruptly in detention centers, followed by forced deportation. The impact on their families back home has been devastating, with financial burdens mounting due to loans taken for illegal immigration.

Mandeep Singh, a BA graduate from Sayomajra village in Haryana, shared his harrowing journey. His father, Mangat Singh, had sold a portion of their land and taken bank loans to gather â‚¹44 lakh, which was handed over to an agent. “I was told that I would reach the US safely in 40 days,” Mandeep recalled. “But instead, I endured months of travel across multiple countries, walking through forests and mountains with little food and water.”

The Journey Through Multiple Countries , Forests, Mountains

Mandeep detailed the dangerous route he took to reach the US. “I traveled from Mumbai to Ghana, then South Africa, and from there to Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Panama, and Nicaragua. Finally, I crossed into Guatemala and Mexico before reaching the US border,” he explained. However, upon crossing the border, he was swiftly detained by US Border Patrol.

“We were locked in detention centers, sometimes in overcrowded rooms with little access to basic necessities,” Mandeep said. “I hoped for legal recourse, but the new government’s immigration policies had changed. There was no chance to plead our case.”

Families Struggle with Financial and Emotional Fallout

For many deportees, the financial loss is staggering. Mandeep’s father, Mangat Singh, expressed his anguish: “We trusted the agent, who promised my son would be in America in just over a month. Instead, he was stuck in foreign lands for months, and now he’s back home with nothing. We sold land, took loans, and borrowed from relatives. How will we repay it all now?”

The situation is similar for dozens of other families, particularly in Haryana, Punjab, and Gujarat. “We have lost our life savings,” said another deportee’s father from Punjab. “Now, we have to start from scratch.”

Crackdown on Immigration Fraud and Human Trafficking

Authorities in both India and the US are investigating the networks involved in human smuggling. The Indian government has intensified efforts to crack down on fraudulent immigration agents. Meanwhile, US immigration enforcement has become stricter under the Biden administration, leading to increased deportations.

A senior police officer from Punjab, speaking on the matter, said, “We are actively tracking agents who exploit young men with false promises of a better life in America. Strict action will be taken against those involved in human trafficking.”

