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Home > India News > Lohagad Fort Case: How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Ketan Agarwal’s Killers

Lohagad Fort Case: How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Ketan Agarwal’s Killers

The death of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort, initially seen as an accident, has now been uncovered as an alleged murder plot involving his fiancée and her lover. Key clues like CCTV footage, a cancelled Bali trip, and a suspicious hoodie helped police crack the case.

How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Pune Man’s Killers (Images: X)
How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Pune Man’s Killers (Images: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 10:17 IST

The death of 26 year old real estate director Ketan Agra has taken the entire country into shock. He fell almost 400 feet from Lohagad Fort on June 18, a death cause which looks like an accident but it’s not. With his wedding just a few days away, the focus remained more on his fiance, Siya Goyal, who had informed the police that Ketan Agarwal slipped because of an imbalance while clicking pictures. Officials explain that hints from CCTV footage, a Bali trip that got cancelled, and a man who was spotted wearing a hoodie played a big role in piecing together a possible murder scheme, involving his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner.

Did Ketan and His Fiancee Went to Bali Trip? 

According to police the couple were planning to go on a pre-wedding shoot trip to Bali in the first week of June. But due to some reasons they cancelled the plan last moment.
“Investigation revealed that Siya had taken Ketan’s passport and misplaced it so that they could not travel to Bali,” Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.
The couple reached Mumbai airport, but the trip was cancelled after Ketan’s passport went missing. “After returning, they planned the next step,” Gill said.

Hoodie in Exteme Heat Plays Major Role in Pune Man Death Case 

During the investigation, the Pune police went through CCTV footage, and they noticed a young man following the couple’s car. It looked odd, why because he was wearing a hoodie even though it was really hot weather as per reports. Later that exact detail ended up being an important clue.
SP Sandeep Gill said police then used phone records, internet data, CCTV footage, and also statements from family members , plus witnesses, along with other technical evidence, to solve the case.

Ketan Agarwal Fiancee Confession

Reports say that, according to police, Siya Goyal eventually confessed to her role in the crime. Investigators believe the CCTV footage and the movements of the hooded man became crucial pieces of evidence that helped expose the alleged murder plan behind Ketan Agarwal’s death.
Police said the marriage between Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal had been arranged by their families and both had initially agreed to the alliance. Wedding preparations were reportedly underway on a large scale. Special flights had been arranged for guests and a venue had already been booked in Jaipur for the celebrations.

How Pune Man’s Death Planned by Fiancee and Her Lover

As per reports, investigators further claim that Siya Goyal was involved in a relationship with another man and no longer wanted to go ahead with the marriage. According to police, she eventually decided to remove what she considered an obstacle to that relationship.
The investigation found that Siya and Ketan Agarwal first visited Lohagad Fort on May 31. Police believe that was when the alleged plan to make the death look like an accident may have been conceived. The couple returned to the fort on June 14 along with Chetan Chaudhary, but investigators said the alleged attempt to kill Ketan Agarwal did not succeed.
Police allege that the plan was finally carried out during another visit to the fort on June 18. Following the investigation, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested. Authorities said further investigation into the death of Ketan Agarwal is continuing.
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Lohagad Fort Case: How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Ketan Agarwal’s Killers
Tags: Ketan Agarwal deathlohagad fort casePune ManPune Man deathPune Man death casepune man lohagad fort casesiya goel

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Lohagad Fort Case: How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Ketan Agarwal’s Killers
Lohagad Fort Case: How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Ketan Agarwal’s Killers
Lohagad Fort Case: How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Ketan Agarwal’s Killers
Lohagad Fort Case: How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Ketan Agarwal’s Killers

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