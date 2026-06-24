Lohagad Fort Murder: Myths and Crime Tales Ruins Pune’s 2000 -Year Old Heritage

The Lohagad Fort murder case has once again brought India’s ancient structures into the public conversation. The recent tragedy involving Ketan Agarwal and his fiancee, Siya Goyal, has made headlines after Pune Police solved the case. Authorities have accused 20-year-old Siya and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, of murdering Ketan by pushing him into a valley, resulting in his death. Despite having absolutely no connection to supernatural activity, this tragic incident has renewed public interest in the 2,000-year-old historical fort.

The History of Lohagad Fort

According to historical records, Lohagad Fort was initially founded during the Satavahana period. Historians believe the fort was later expanded and strengthened by successive rulers between the 10th and 14th centuries CE. Translating to “Iron Fort,” Lohagad Fort history spans over 2,000 years. The fort gained immense prominence under Chhatrapati Shivaji, who further reinforced its structures to make it a vital part of the Maratha Empire’s defensive network.

Over the centuries, the fort survived numerous power struggles between various Deccan powers, the Mughals, the Bijapur Sultanate, and the Nizam Shahi rulers. Following the decline of the Maratha Empire, the fort eventually fell into the hands of the British East India Company, gradually losing its strategic relevance but surviving as a heritage site to this day.

Is Lohagad Fort Haunted?

Located near Pune, Lohagad Fort is widely known as one of the best trekking destinations in Maharashtra. Boasting centuries-old walls steeped in Maratha history, the fort has frequently been the subject of ghost stories and whispers of unexplained trails circulated among local guides and visitors. However, there is no documented evidence or verified incidents over the years to confirm that the fort is haunted. Structurally and historically, the site poses no supernatural danger to visitors who travel there.

The Grim Folklore of Ganesh Darwaja

Among the many urban legends surrounding Lohagad, the tale of the Ganesh Darwaja is highly popular among locals, despite lacking factual backing. As the first of Lohagad’s four main gates, its foundation is shrouded in dark folklore.

Local legends claim that the original foundation of the gate was highly unstable and believed to be cursed. According to the myth, a human sacrifice was deemed necessary to secure its structural integrity, and it is said that a man and a pregnant woman were buried alive beneath the foundation. Because there is absolutely no historical or archaeological evidence to support this, historians caution that the story is merely a piece of local folklore rather than documented history, despite being frequently repeated by local guides and digital content creators.

Late-Night Whistles, Secret Tunnels, and Ghostly Figures

Local guides and internet content creators frequently claim that unusual sounds are heard at the fort after dark. Some visitors have described hearing whistle sounds, footsteps, or disembodied noises during the night. These stories are most common during the monsoon season, when heavy fog and strong, howling winds grip the fort, easily playing tricks on the mind. Additionally, the fort is associated with persistent rumors of secret tunnels and hidden passages. While locals believe these secret tunnels were used by soldiers to escape during enemy sieges, no conclusive archaeological evidence has ever been found to support these claims.