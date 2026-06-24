Lohagad Fort Murder: NCRB Data Shows 10 Out of 100 Murders in India Linked to Love Affairs

Recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shocking trend that is going on in India’s crime landscape. The Bureau shared data that shows the country recorded 27,049 murders in 2024, and out of these, 2,802 cases were linked to love affairs or illicit relationships.

It means around 10 per cent of all the deaths were driven by relationship disputes, which makes it the third most common reason for murder in the country. The NCRB data also shows growing trends of such trends in the country. Between 2010 and 2014, such cases made up around 7 to 8 per cent of murders; this number has increased to around 10 to 11 per cent from 2016 to 2024, although the overall murder numbers have declined.

Lohagarh Fort Murder: Shocking Recent Cases Across India

There have been several killings reported recently due to relationship conflicts that have drawn attention. In April, a 27-year-old man in Virar, Mumbai, allegedly killed his fiancée and her mother as she refused to marry him. In another case, in February, a 22-year-old woman in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death after he blocked her on Instagram.

In another recent case, there is a Pune girl, named Siya Goyal, who is accused of plotting the murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, along with her boyfriend, Chetan. Initially, it seems like an accident, but later, when the police conducted the investigation, it was revealed as a planned.

Extreme Cases of Relationship Violence

A similar case from Meerut also took place in March 2025, where a man called Rajput was allegedly murdered by his wife, Muskan and her boyfriend. Later, they concealed his body in a blue drum and covered it with concrete, which shocked the whole nation.

On June 23, Bengaluru police reported a similar case where a young woman and her boyfriend allegedly killed her parents and young sister, which shows such killings are not limited to romantic partners, but can go beyond that.

Rising Trend Raises Serious Concerns

Experts and crime data suggest that relationship-related conflicts are becoming increasingly violent. Social media disputes, breakups, jealousy, and extramarital affairs are often emerging as triggers.