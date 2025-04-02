Home
Lok Sabha Adopts Statutory Resolution Confirming Imposition Of President’s Rule In Manipur

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that there has been no violence in Manipur for the past four months, adding that the situation in the state is under control.

“For the past four months, there has been no violence in Manipur…I will not say the situation in Manipur is satisfactory, but it is under control…Congress does not have that many MPs that they will move a no-confidence motion,” Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.The Lok Sabha adopted a statutory resolution, confirming the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur.

Earlier, Amit Shah moved the resolution for LS nod to the Presidential proclamation for the president’s rule in Manipur. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called to speak, but he asked why they took Manipur issue at 2 am.

President’s rule

“Manipur has a rich cultural heritage, natural resources. The biggest crisis we are facing today is that there has been an erosion of public trust in the state. The president’s rule was proclaimed only because of a no-confidence motion prepared by the Manipur Congress,” he said. Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi slammed the central government for discussing the issue at 2 am in the night.

“The opposition parties have been requesting to raise the Manipur issue so many time so many times in the House. But today is the day you have chosen after 2 am. In the middle of the night. It just shows how much regard you have for the people suffering in the Manipur,” Kanimozhi said.

After the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill 2024 passed in the Lok Sabha, the House was adjourned to meet again on April 3. The situation in Manipur is disturbing, with violent clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities. Manipur has been under the President’s rule since February after the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.The violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the Kukis erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

Violence had gripped the entire State and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

(With ANI Inputs)

