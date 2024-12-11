Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Lok Sabha Chaos: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s Personal Remarks Spark Uproar Against Scindia

Kalyan Banerjee’s personal remarks against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha caused a massive uproar, resulting in repeated adjournments of the House.

Lok Sabha Chaos: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s Personal Remarks Spark Uproar Against Scindia

Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed repeated adjournments after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee made objectionable remarks against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia The personal remarks against the BJP MP created an uproar which refused to die down despite an apology tendered by the TMC member.

The remarks made by Banerjee against the minister were expunged by Speaker Om Birla and the TMC MP issued an apology to Scindia. However, Scindia refused to accept his apology for the “personal attack on him and on the women of India”.

How did issue arise?

Trouble erupted when Banerjee was speaking during a discussion on amendments to the Disaster Management Act. The TMC member alleged non-cooperation by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai countered, saying that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who extended help to all states and successfully managed the crisis by bringing everyone on board.

Rai also alleged that the West Bengal government tried to put hurdles in the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines through its territory. Scindia stood up and supported Rai, saying that India had emerged as a “Vishwa Bandhu” during the pandemic and helped all the needy countries across the world.

Kalyan Banerjee’s personal remarks on Scidia

Following this, Banerjee attacked Scindia and made certain personal remarks against the minister which were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

The verbal spat between the treasury and opposition benches lead to adjournment. When the House reconvened, Banerjee apologised for his remarks, but Scindia refused to accept.

“Mr Kalyan Banerjee rose in this House and said sorry. But I will say that we all come to this House with the spirit of contribution to the nation’s development…but we also come with a sense of self-respect.

“Any individual in their lives will not stand compromising with their self-respect. Attack us on our policies, on our views, but if you will get personal, certainly be prepared for the response,” the Union minister said.

“He has apologised…I do not accept his apology for the personal attack that he had made on me and on the women of India,” he said.

Banerjee apologised again but protests from treasury benches continued.

A Raja, who was presiding the House, said the two have settled the matter between themselves. But as uproar continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 5 pm. When the House re-assembled, a Samajwadi Party member started speaking on the Bill. But noisy protests by the treasury benches continued, after which the Chair adjourned the House for the day.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Passes Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024: What It Means For The Future Of India’s National Carrier

Filed under

Jyotiraditya scindia Kalyan Banerjee lok sabha nityanand rai om birla personal attack union minister

