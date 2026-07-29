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Home > India News > Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill: What Is The Bill About And How Does It Differ From Earlier Laws?

Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill: What Is The Bill About And How Does It Differ From Earlier Laws?

Lok Sabha clears the anti-paper leak bill introducing 10-year jail terms and fast-track courts to curb paper leaks amid Opposition protests.

Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill: What Is The Bill About And How Does It Differ From Earlier Laws?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 16:49 IST

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which imposes heavy penalties on those involved in paper leaks. Despite an opposition walkout and slogan-shouting over the NEET controversy, the bill passed by a voice vote. It mandates stricter punishments, including up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a Rs 50 lakh fine for offenders linked to paper leaks. The legislation was introduced in the lower house on July 27 by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, days after intense student protests over the NEET paper controversy, which also forced the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister.

What is the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026?

The bill, which now awaits passage in the upper house of Parliament, seeks to establish fast-track courts in every state to exclusively try paper leak cases and mandates that investigations be completed within two months. Introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 27, it increases the jail term to up to 10 years and imposes a Rs 50 lakh fine on serious offenders. The new legislation aims to speed up the investigation and trial of exam-related offenses. After the bill was passed by the lower house, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

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Stormy Debate Between Rahul Gandhi and the Government

The Lok Sabha witnessed a stormy debate with repeated disruptions following Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that Amit Shah authorized the use of force against students during protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The opposition has consistently raised the NEET paper leak issue since the commencement of Parliament’s monsoon session. Gandhi alleged, “The Home Minister ordered the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded evidence, while BJP-led NDA MPs accused Gandhi of making baseless allegations. Union Minister Jitendra Singh rejected Gandhi’s claims as “factually incorrect,” stating that no bullets were fired and no orders to open fire had been issued during the protest.

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Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill: What Is The Bill About And How Does It Differ From Earlier Laws?
Tags: Anti-Paper Leak Bill Lok Sabhahome-hero-pos-1Paper leak law punishments IndiaPublic Examinations Amendment Bill 2026What is the Anti-Paper Leak Bill 2026

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Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill: What Is The Bill About And How Does It Differ From Earlier Laws?

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Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill: What Is The Bill About And How Does It Differ From Earlier Laws?
Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill: What Is The Bill About And How Does It Differ From Earlier Laws?
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