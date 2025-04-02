Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill After Heated 12-Hour Debate

The introduction of the bill led to a fierce face-off between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Thursday after an intense 12-hour debate, with a final vote count of 288 in favor and 232 against. Introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the bill seeks to enhance the management of Waqf properties through a technology-driven system, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to streamline the administration of Waqf properties, addressing existing issues related to governance and land disputes. The bill introduces provisions to digitize Waqf records, strengthen oversight mechanisms, and prevent the alleged misuse of Waqf lands.

Intense Debate in Lok Sabha

The introduction of the bill led to a fierce face-off between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition. The discussion, initially scheduled for eight hours, extended to nearly 12 hours due to heated arguments.

Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, strongly opposed the bill, accusing the government of rushing the legislation without adequate time for amendments. “This bill lacks proper consultation. It should be reconsidered to allow members to propose necessary changes,” Venugopal asserted during the debate.

#LokSabha passes The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024. The bill amends the Waqf Act, 1995. The bill repeals the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923.#WaqfAmendmentBill #WaqfBill #WaqfBoard #Waqf pic.twitter.com/M5TxwJ3XSa — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) April 2, 2025

Government’s Justification

Defending the bill, Minister Kiren Rijiju argued that the amendments are crucial for modernizing the Waqf management system. “This bill will eliminate ambiguities and ensure transparency in Waqf properties, benefiting the entire community,” he said. The government also emphasized that digitization would help in curbing land disputes and unauthorized transactions.

Opposition’s Stand and Next Steps

Opposition parties contended that the bill could lead to increased government control over Waqf properties and limit the autonomy of Waqf boards. They have hinted at seeking legal options or pushing for discussions in the Rajya Sabha, where the bill will now be tabled for further debate.

With the Lok Sabha passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, all eyes are now on the Rajya Sabha, where another round of deliberations is expected. The outcome will determine the future course of Waqf property management in India.

