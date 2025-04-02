Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill After Heated 12-Hour Debate

Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill After Heated 12-Hour Debate

The introduction of the bill led to a fierce face-off between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition.

Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill After Heated 12-Hour Debate

Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024


The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Thursday after an intense 12-hour debate, with a final vote count of 288 in favor and 232 against. Introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the bill seeks to enhance the management of Waqf properties through a technology-driven system, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to streamline the administration of Waqf properties, addressing existing issues related to governance and land disputes. The bill introduces provisions to digitize Waqf records, strengthen oversight mechanisms, and prevent the alleged misuse of Waqf lands.

Intense Debate in Lok Sabha

The introduction of the bill led to a fierce face-off between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition. The discussion, initially scheduled for eight hours, extended to nearly 12 hours due to heated arguments.

Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, strongly opposed the bill, accusing the government of rushing the legislation without adequate time for amendments. “This bill lacks proper consultation. It should be reconsidered to allow members to propose necessary changes,” Venugopal asserted during the debate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Government’s Justification

Defending the bill, Minister Kiren Rijiju argued that the amendments are crucial for modernizing the Waqf management system. “This bill will eliminate ambiguities and ensure transparency in Waqf properties, benefiting the entire community,” he said. The government also emphasized that digitization would help in curbing land disputes and unauthorized transactions.

Opposition’s Stand and Next Steps

Opposition parties contended that the bill could lead to increased government control over Waqf properties and limit the autonomy of Waqf boards. They have hinted at seeking legal options or pushing for discussions in the Rajya Sabha, where the bill will now be tabled for further debate.

With the Lok Sabha passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, all eyes are now on the Rajya Sabha, where another round of deliberations is expected. The outcome will determine the future course of Waqf property management in India.

ALSO READ: Waqf-alal-Aulad Explained: A Deep Dive Into Islamic Wealth Management

Filed under

Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Waqf bill

Focuses on the Kremlin’

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of...
The Republican-controlled

Trump Hits EU With 20% Tariff, Slams Bloc’s ‘Rough’ Trade Practices
newsx

Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imported Cars, Declares ‘Economic Independence’ At Liberation Day Event
The Lok Sabha passed the

Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill After Heated 12-Hour Debate
The concept of waqf, an I

Waqf-alal-Aulad Explained: A Deep Dive Into Islamic Wealth Management
U.S. President Donald Tru

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs: Which Countries Will Face the Biggest Economic Blow?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of New Tariffs

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of...

Trump Hits EU With 20% Tariff, Slams Bloc’s ‘Rough’ Trade Practices

Trump Hits EU With 20% Tariff, Slams Bloc’s ‘Rough’ Trade Practices

Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imported Cars, Declares ‘Economic Independence’ At Liberation Day Event

Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imported Cars, Declares ‘Economic Independence’ At Liberation Day Event

Waqf-alal-Aulad Explained: A Deep Dive Into Islamic Wealth Management

Waqf-alal-Aulad Explained: A Deep Dive Into Islamic Wealth Management

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs: Which Countries Will Face the Biggest Economic Blow?

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs: Which Countries Will Face the Biggest Economic Blow?

Entertainment

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture