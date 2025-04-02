Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Bill: What’s Changing And Why It Matters?

Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Bill: What’s Changing And Why It Matters?

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, passed by the Lok Sabha after intense debate, introduces sweeping reforms in Waqf property management.

Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Bill: What’s Changing And Why It Matters?


After a marathon 12-hour debate, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The bill aims to modernize the management of Waqf properties through technology-driven governance, increased transparency, and streamlined administration. However, it has sparked political debates, with critics alleging that it curtails the autonomy of Waqf boards.

Key Amendments in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

1. Removal of ‘Waqf by User’

One of the most debated changes is the elimination of the ‘Waqf by user’ provision. Under the new amendment, land will only be recognized as Waqf property if it has been officially declared or endowed as such. Simply using land for religious purposes over time will no longer make it Waqf property.

2. Government Land and Waqf Status

The bill clarifies that government-owned land mistakenly recorded as Waqf property will be restored to government ownership. In case of disputes, the District Collector will have the final authority, instead of the Waqf Board. Disputes will now be resolved under state revenue laws, reducing the role of Waqf bodies in determining land ownership.

3. Reforms in Waqf Board and Central Waqf Council

The composition of Waqf governance bodies has been revised to include non-Muslim members. While religious affairs will still be managed by Muslim representatives, non-Muslims will now be involved in administrative matters. This change has sparked opposition, with critics arguing it could dilute the traditional autonomy of Waqf institutions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

4. Strengthening of Waqf Tribunals

The new bill modifies the structure of Waqf Tribunals, removing the mandatory requirement for a Muslim law expert. Instead, tribunals will be chaired by a District Court judge and include a state government official. Additionally, appeals against tribunal decisions can now be filed in the High Court within 90 days.

5. Technology-Driven Management and Oversight

To enhance transparency and efficiency, the bill introduces digitization of Waqf properties, enabling automated registration, auditing, and litigation tracking. The central government will now oversee audits, previously managed by state authorities, with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) playing a key role.

Why This Bill Matters

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, now renamed the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill, aims to ensure better governance, reduce land disputes, and enhance accountability. However, opposition parties and Waqf organizations have raised concerns over potential government overreach and the dilution of Muslim-led administration in Waqf affairs.

As the bill moves to the Rajya Sabha for further discussion, its impact on Waqf institutions and religious land ownership laws will continue to be a key point of debate in Indian politics.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill After Heated 12-Hour Debate

Filed under

lok sabha Waqf Amendment Bill

In a decisive move to com

Delhi’s Bold Pollution Crackdown: EV Expansion, Public Transport Boost & More
Trinamool Congress leader

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Slams Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 As ‘Unconstitutional,’ Vows Legal Challenge
In a shocking case of vio

Visakhapatnam Shocker: Man Kills Woman’s Mother, Stabs Her Over Marriage Delay
PM Modi - Donald Trump

Trump Calls India ‘Very Tough’ On Trade, Imposes 26% ‘Reciprocal’ Tariff
After a marathon 12-hour

Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Bill: What’s Changing And Why It Matters?
newsx

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi’s Bold Pollution Crackdown: EV Expansion, Public Transport Boost & More

Delhi’s Bold Pollution Crackdown: EV Expansion, Public Transport Boost & More

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Slams Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 As ‘Unconstitutional,’ Vows Legal Challenge

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Slams Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 As ‘Unconstitutional,’ Vows Legal Challenge

Visakhapatnam Shocker: Man Kills Woman’s Mother, Stabs Her Over Marriage Delay

Visakhapatnam Shocker: Man Kills Woman’s Mother, Stabs Her Over Marriage Delay

Trump Calls India ‘Very Tough’ On Trade, Imposes 26% ‘Reciprocal’ Tariff

Trump Calls India ‘Very Tough’ On Trade, Imposes 26% ‘Reciprocal’ Tariff

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of New Tariffs

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of...

Entertainment

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture