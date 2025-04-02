Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Bill: What’s Changing And Why It Matters?

After a marathon 12-hour debate, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The bill aims to modernize the management of Waqf properties through technology-driven governance, increased transparency, and streamlined administration. However, it has sparked political debates, with critics alleging that it curtails the autonomy of Waqf boards.

Key Amendments in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

1. Removal of ‘Waqf by User’

One of the most debated changes is the elimination of the ‘Waqf by user’ provision. Under the new amendment, land will only be recognized as Waqf property if it has been officially declared or endowed as such. Simply using land for religious purposes over time will no longer make it Waqf property.

2. Government Land and Waqf Status

The bill clarifies that government-owned land mistakenly recorded as Waqf property will be restored to government ownership. In case of disputes, the District Collector will have the final authority, instead of the Waqf Board. Disputes will now be resolved under state revenue laws, reducing the role of Waqf bodies in determining land ownership.

3. Reforms in Waqf Board and Central Waqf Council

The composition of Waqf governance bodies has been revised to include non-Muslim members. While religious affairs will still be managed by Muslim representatives, non-Muslims will now be involved in administrative matters. This change has sparked opposition, with critics arguing it could dilute the traditional autonomy of Waqf institutions.

4. Strengthening of Waqf Tribunals

The new bill modifies the structure of Waqf Tribunals, removing the mandatory requirement for a Muslim law expert. Instead, tribunals will be chaired by a District Court judge and include a state government official. Additionally, appeals against tribunal decisions can now be filed in the High Court within 90 days.

5. Technology-Driven Management and Oversight

To enhance transparency and efficiency, the bill introduces digitization of Waqf properties, enabling automated registration, auditing, and litigation tracking. The central government will now oversee audits, previously managed by state authorities, with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) playing a key role.

Why This Bill Matters

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, now renamed the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill, aims to ensure better governance, reduce land disputes, and enhance accountability. However, opposition parties and Waqf organizations have raised concerns over potential government overreach and the dilution of Muslim-led administration in Waqf affairs.

As the bill moves to the Rajya Sabha for further discussion, its impact on Waqf institutions and religious land ownership laws will continue to be a key point of debate in Indian politics.

