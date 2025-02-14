Home
Lok Sabha Speaker Constitutes 31-Member Panel to Review Income Tax Bill

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday formed a 31-member Select Committee to review the newly introduced Income Tax Bill.

Lok Sabha Speaker Constitutes 31-Member Panel to Review Income Tax Bill


Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday formed a 31-member Select Committee to review the newly introduced Income Tax Bill. The committee will be chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda and is expected to submit its report by the first day of the next parliamentary session.

The ongoing Budget Session will conclude on April 4, with the Monsoon Session likely to begin in July.

Focus on Simplifying Tax Terminology

While introducing the draft law in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Select Committee for detailed examination.
One of the key highlights of the proposed Bill is its effort to simplify tax-related language. The terms “assessment year” and “previous year” will be replaced with the more straightforward “tax year”, aiming to make tax laws easier to understand. The Bill also proposes the removal of complex provisos and explanations to reduce ambiguity.

A Step Toward Modernizing Tax Legislation

The new Income Tax Bill is part of a broader initiative to modernize and streamline India’s tax system. By simplifying legal jargon, the government hopes to make compliance easier for taxpayers and reduce disputes.

The Bill’s journey through the Select Committee will be closely monitored, as its recommendations could significantly shape the future of India’s tax framework.

