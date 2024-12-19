Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Bans Protests at Parliament After Scuffle Between NDA And INDIA MPs

Tensions escalate in Parliament as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla bans protests at its gates following a violent scuffle between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs. The clash leaves two BJP MPs hospitalized and sparks an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, deepening the rift between the ruling and opposition camps.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has banned demonstrations and protests by Members of Parliament (MPs) and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, according to sources cited by the Press Trust of India (PTI). This decision follows a physical altercation between MPs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc, which resulted in injuries to two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs.

“Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament, or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House,” Parliament sources told PTI.

Clash Leads to FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

The altercation has also prompted the Delhi Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The BJP has accused Gandhi of pushing BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput during the scuffle.

The FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), Section 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 131 (use of criminal force), Section 351 (criminal intimidation), and Section 3(5) (common intention), a police official confirmed.

Condition of Injured BJP Lok Sabha MPs

Two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, remain under intensive medical care at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Medical professionals have described their condition as stable but under close observation.

“They are admitted in the ICU. Their blood pressure levels have been brought under control, and their condition is being monitored by a team of doctors,” said Dr. Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, in an update on their health status.

According to Dr. Shukla, Pratap Sarangi had a significant injury on his forehead, which required stitches due to excessive bleeding. “He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched. His blood pressure and anxiety levels were high when he was brought in,” he stated.

Scuffle outside Lok Sabha between NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc MPs

Dr. Shukla also provided details about Mukesh Rajput’s condition, revealing that the MP had sustained a head injury and experienced a brief loss of consciousness. “However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had also shot up. It has been brought under control,” Dr. Shukla added.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read: Delhi Police Register FIR Against Rahul Gandhi After BJP Leaders Injured In Parliament Scuffle

