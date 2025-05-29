Lokpal Clears Former SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch of Adani-Linked Allegations

The Lokpal of India has dismissed all corruption complaints filed against Madhabi Puri Buch, the former chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), saying the allegations were based on "presumptions and assumptions" and lacked any verifiable evidence.

The Lokpal of India has dismissed all corruption complaints filed against Madhabi Puri Buch, the former chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), saying the allegations were based on “presumptions and assumptions” and lacked any verifiable evidence. The complaints were primarily linked to claims made in a 2024 Hindenburg Research report targeting the Adani Group.

The six-member Lokpal bench, led by Chairperson Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, issued the order on Wednesday, stating that the accusations against Buch did not meet the legal standards required to trigger an investigation.

Complaints Tied to Hindenburg Report

The main allegations stemmed from a report released by Hindenburg Research on August 10, 2024, which claimed that Buch and her husband had links to offshore funds involved in a financial scandal surrounding the Adani Group. The report accused them of having a stake in shell companies that were allegedly used to siphon money.

Among those who filed complaints was Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, along with two others. However, the Lokpal said that these complaints leaned heavily on the now-defunct short seller’s report and were “not supported by any verifiable material.”

“The allegations in the complaint(s) are more on presumptions and assumptions and not supported by any verifiable material,” the Lokpal said. “They do not attract the ingredients of the offences… so as to direct an investigation therefor.”

Buch Denied Allegations, Called Them an Attack on SEBI’s Credibility

Buch had firmly denied the allegations, stating they were an attack on the integrity of SEBI and amounted to “character assassination.” The Adani Group also rejected the claims, calling them “malicious” and an effort to manipulate public opinion using selective information.

In response to the complaints, Buch submitted a sworn affidavit on December 7, 2024, outlining her defense and challenging the legitimacy of the accusations. She also raised procedural issues, arguing that the case was based more on conjecture than fact.

Oral Hearings and Written Submissions

After receiving Buch’s affidavit, the Lokpal allowed an oral hearing on December 19, 2024, giving both the former SEBI chair and the complainants a chance to present their arguments. A full hearing took place on April 9, during which additional documents and written submissions were reviewed.

While the advocate for the second complaint presented detailed oral arguments, the third complainant’s lawyer chose to rely solely on written submissions. However, neither the complainant nor their lawyer appeared in person for oral arguments.

Buch, on the other hand, was represented by a senior counsel who made “elaborate oral submissions” during the hearing. Both sides were then allowed to file a written note or response following the conclusion of arguments.

Complaints Invoked Corruption Act, But Found Unsubstantiated

During the hearing, complainants had invoked Sections 7 and 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleging that Buch had received undue benefits during her tenure at SEBI. However, the Lokpal ruled that the arguments made were not legally tenable.

“The complainant(s) being conscious of this position advisedly attempted to articulate allegations independent of the stated report but the analysis of the allegations by us ended with a finding that the same are untenable, unsubstantiated and bordering on frivolity,” the order stated.

No Basis to Proceed, Says Lokpal

The Lokpal emphasized that the Hindenburg report alone could not be considered a strong enough basis for pursuing action against a public official. It ruled that there was no reliable material presented that justified an investigation.

Buch had taken over as SEBI chairperson on March 2, 2022, and completed her term on February 28, 2025. The allegations surfaced during her final year in office and were formally addressed after her departure.

With this ruling, the Lokpal has officially disposed of all complaints, clearing Buch of any wrongdoing and shutting down a case that had attracted considerable political and media attention over the past year.

Hindenburg Research, the firm that sparked the controversy, ceased operations in January 2025.

WITH INPUTS FROM PTI