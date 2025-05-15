London Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Bail Plea Again, Confirms CBI

UK court denies Nirav Modi’s 10th bail plea in ₹13,000 crore PNB scam. He’s been jailed since 2019 and faces extradition to India, CBI confirms.

Fugitive Indian diamond merchant Nirav Modi has once again been denied bail by the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division in London. This marks his 10th failed bail petition since being jailed in the United Kingdom in March 2019.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed the court’s decision, noting that Nirav Modi remains one of the most wanted individuals in India due to his alleged key role in the ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case.

The 55-year-old businessman, who fled India in January 2018, is accused of siphoning off ₹6,498.20 crore from the bank using fraudulent letters of undertaking. His uncle, Mehul Choksi, also a co-accused in the scam, was recently arrested in Belgium over similar charges. Choksi, like Modi, denies any wrongdoing.

In his latest bail application, Nirav Modi argued that he poses no flight risk and cited “potential threats to his life” from Indian authorities as a reason he would not flee. His legal team also referred to alleged plots against Sikh activists in the United States and Canada, claiming that such threats indicate risks to his safety if extradited.

However, these claims were dismissed. The Indian government has strongly denied involvement in any such international plots.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), representing the Indian side in court, firmly opposed the bail request. They were assisted by a CBI team that travelled to London to support the legal proceedings.

Back in 2022, the UK High Court had already approved Nirav Modi’s extradition to India, allowing Indian authorities to proceed with bringing him back to face trial. Despite that ruling, Modi has remained in custody in the UK while continuing to file bail petitions.

The CBI reaffirmed its commitment to bringing Nirav Modi to justice and welcomed the UK court’s latest decision.

With each bail rejection, the path to extradition and prosecution in India becomes more likely for Nirav Modi, as the Indian government remains firm on its stance against economic offenders fleeing the country.