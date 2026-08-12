LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Long queues of worshippers seen from dawn at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya

Long queues of worshippers seen from dawn at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya

Ramnagari Ayodhya also echoed with chants of Har Har Mahadev and Bam Bam Bhole on Sawan Shivratri. Devotees began gathering before dawn not only at Shiva temples but also for darshan at Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi.

At Meerut's historic Augharnath Temple, queues of devotees began forming as early as 4 a.m. Image Credit: AI
At Meerut's historic Augharnath Temple, queues of devotees began forming as early as 4 a.m. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 15:32 IST

Uttar Pradesh was immersed in devotion to Lord Shiva on Tuesday as devotees across the state celebrated Sawan Shivratri. From prominent Shiva temples in western Uttar Pradesh to Kashi in Purvanchal and Ramnagari Ayodhya, long queues of devotees and chants of “Bam Bam Bhole” were witnessed outside every temple. Since early morning, Shiva devotees carrying Ganga water and belpatra had begun arriving at the doors of temples. 

The Yogi Government had made extensive security arrangements around temples. Police and administrative officials maintained strict vigilance to facilitate hassle-free jalabhishek. Continuous rainfall in some districts failed to dampen the enthusiasm of devotees, as if nature itself had joined in the abhishek of Bholenath. On the auspicious occasion, devotees performed Rudrabhishek in temples and homes.

You Might Be Interested In

The surge of faith witnessed at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham since the Monday of the holy month of Shravan continued through Sawan Shivratri on Tuesday. Lakhs of Shiva devotees and Kanwariyas visited the court of Kashi Puradhipati Baba Vishwanath to offer jalabhishek and seek blessings.

Special arrangements were made to ensure smooth darshan, while the police maintained tight security from Kanwar routes to the temple premises. Enhanced security and visitor facilities were also put in place at Mrityunjay Mahadev Temple, Shri Tilbhandeshwar Mahadev Temple, Markandeya Mahadev Temple, Gauri Kedareshwar Temple, Shooltankeshwar Mahadev Temple and all other Shiva temples across the city. The entire city of Kashi resonated with chants of Har Har Mahadev and Bol Bam, while devotees arriving from distant places displayed immense enthusiasm for darshan and jalabhishek.

Ramnagari Ayodhya also echoed with chants of Har Har Mahadev and Bam Bam Bhole on Sawan Shivratri. Devotees began gathering before dawn not only at Shiva temples but also for darshan at Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi.

After taking a holy dip in the Saryu River, devotees visited the ancient Nageshwarnath Temple, believed to have been established by Kush, the son of Lord Shri Ram, and performed jalabhishek. Long queues were also witnessed at the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi. Amid barricading, deployment of security personnel and phased entry arrangements, devotees offered prayers at various Shiva temples across Ayodhya and prayed for happiness and prosperity.

At Meerut’s historic Augharnath Temple, queues of devotees began forming as early as 4 a.m. Anticipating a large gathering, the administration created a three-tier security system. Around 400 police personnel, along with ATS teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and drone surveillance, were deployed for continuous monitoring.

At the famous Pura Mahadev Temple in Baghpat, the enthusiasm of devotees remained undiminished despite heavy rainfall. At the ancient Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Ghaziabad, jalabhishek began at midnight. In view of the expected crowd, vehicle entry was restricted nearly half a kilometre before the temple and traffic diversions were implemented.

In Moradabad, heavy crowds of Kanwariyas and local devotees gathered from 4 a.m. onwards at Siddhapeeth Chaurasi Ghanta Temple, Jharkhandi Shiva Temple, Mahakaleshwar Dham and Rinmukteshwar Mahadev Temple in Buddhi Vihar. More than 10,000 devotees performed jalabhishek at Chaurasi Ghanta Temple alone, where devotees also took part in a grand Maha Aarti.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Long queues of worshippers seen from dawn at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya

RELATED News

CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

‘Rang De Basanti’ Campaign Uses Poetry to Engage Gen Z in Literary City of Nirala And Mahadevi in Prayagraj

Why Did N Chandrasekaran Step Down From Tata Sons Now? The ‘Clash’ That Put His Reappointment in Doubt

IndiGo Flight’s Left Engine Fails Before Chennai Landing: How Pilots Brought 224 People to Safety

LATEST NEWS

Things to Check Before Applying for a Personal Loan

Long queues of worshippers seen from dawn at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya

How to Identify Fake Loan Apps: A Safety Guide for Online Borrowers

Imran Khan Dead? Pakistan Journalist Claims Former PM Died in Adiala Jail, Health Concerns Mount | Check Latest Update

Can AI Really Predict What You Want Before You Ask?

Who Is Ilhan Omar? The Somali Refugee-Turned-Congresswoman Wins Minnesota Primary Again

ICC Test Batting Rankings: Babar Azam Back in Top 10 After Nearly 2 Years, 2 Indians Ahead of Pakistan Captain

On International Youth Day, LPU Highlights a New Era of Student-Led Learning

Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

From Ammunition to Artillery, Defence production expands in Kanpur Sharpening Uttar Pradesh’s capabilities

Long queues of worshippers seen from dawn at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Long queues of worshippers seen from dawn at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Long queues of worshippers seen from dawn at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya
Long queues of worshippers seen from dawn at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya
Long queues of worshippers seen from dawn at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya
Long queues of worshippers seen from dawn at Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya

QUICK LINKS