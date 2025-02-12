‘Loss Of Jobs Is AI’s Most Weird Disruption But…’: PM Modi Answers In AI Summit In Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in Paris, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking to a diverse audience of global leaders, tech innovators, and civil society representatives, PM Modi emphasized the transformative power of AI while urging for responsible and inclusive development of the technology.

In his address, PM Modi underscored the need for AI to remain people-centric and inclusive, particularly benefiting the Global South. He warned of potential challenges such as bias in AI algorithms, cyber security risks, disinformation, and deepfakes, calling for collaborative efforts to build open-source systems and unbiased datasets that foster transparency and trust.

AI for Social Good and Sustainable Development

“AI has the potential to revolutionize sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and science, transforming millions of lives,” PM Modi said. He pointed out that AI can accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) if effectively integrated into local ecosystems. He also addressed fears of job losses due to automation, explaining that history has shown technology transforms the nature of jobs rather than eliminating them.

To tackle these concerns, PM Modi emphasized the importance of investment in skilling and re-skilling the workforce for an AI-driven future. He called for AI innovation that aligns with sustainable practices, noting the high energy consumption of AI systems. “AI must evolve with a focus on energy efficiency,” he remarked, citing India’s International Solar Alliance with France as an example of promoting green energy for future technologies.

India’s AI Leadership and Innovation

Highlighting India’s advancements in AI, PM Modi spoke about the country’s digital public infrastructure serving over 1.4 billion people at minimal cost. “Our open and accessible digital network has modernized governance, democratized digital commerce, and transformed lives,” he said.

He described India’s AI mission as one for the public good, with a focus on techno-legal solutions for data privacy and AI applications that benefit society. “India is home to one of the largest AI talent pools in the world and is developing its own large language model tailored to its cultural and linguistic diversity,” PM Modi added. He also emphasized India’s unique public-private partnership model, which encourages collaboration in AI innovation.

Shared Responsibility for AI’s Future

In a strong closing statement, PM Modi reminded the audience of the collective responsibility humans have in shaping AI’s future. “We are at the dawn of the AI age that will define the destiny of humanity. While some fear machines surpassing human intelligence, the future belongs to us—humans—guided by a shared sense of responsibility and purpose.”

The summit concluded with PM Modi congratulating President Macron for hosting the event and expressing India’s eagerness to host the next AI Action Summit. The seminar gathered Heads of State, leaders from international organizations, CEOs, academia, and civil society members to explore the evolving role of AI in society and governance.

