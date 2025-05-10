Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
Loud Explosions Reported in Several Parts of Jaisalmer, Panic Among Locals

A major breaking update is coming in from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where loud explosions have been heard in multiple areas late Friday night, creating a wave of panic among residents.

A major breaking update is coming in from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where loud explosions have been heard in multiple areas late Friday night, creating a wave of panic among residents.

Residents Shocked by Powerful Blasts

According to locals, the sound of the explosions was extremely loud, enough to shake windows and disturb sleep across several neighborhoods. The exact cause of the blasts is still unknown, and authorities have not yet released an official statement.

Security Alert in the Region

In view of recent escalations along the border, the blasts have sparked concern, though it is unclear whether these were cross-border incidents, internal mishaps, or drills.

More details awaited.

