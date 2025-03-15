Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
‘Love For Bharat Unites Us All’, Amit Shah Honors Mizoram’s 7-Year-Old Singing Sensation With A Guitar Gift

Amit Shah is currently on a three-day visit to Assam, which began on March 14 (Friday). However, on Saturday, March 15, he traveled to Mizoram, where he attended a significant land transfer ceremony.

‘Love For Bharat Unites Us All’, Amit Shah Honors Mizoram’s 7-Year-Old Singing Sensation With A Guitar Gift


Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the Northeast, gifted a guitar to Mizoram’s 7-year-old singing sensation Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte on Saturday. The young prodigy mesmerized the audience with her soulful rendition of Vande Mataram in Aizawl.

Taking to social media, Shah expressed his admiration for Hnamte’s heartfelt performance. “Love for Bharat unites us all. Deeply moved to listen to Mizoram’s wonder kid Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, singing Vande Mataram in Aizawl today. The seven-year-old’s love for Bharat Mata poured out into her song, making listening to her a mesmerizing experience,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hnamte first gained nationwide recognition in 2020 when a video of her singing Maa Tujhe Salaam went viral. Her powerful voice and patriotic spirit earned her widespread admiration and multiple awards from the Mizoram government, including special appreciation from the Governor.

Amit Shah’s Visit to Mizoram: Key Highlights

Amit Shah is currently on a three-day visit to Assam, which began on March 14 (Friday). However, on Saturday, March 15, he traveled to Mizoram, where he attended a significant land transfer ceremony. The event marked the official transfer of Assam Rifles’ land to the Mizoram government.

Speaking at the event, Shah praised the Assam Rifles for their commitment to the people of Mizoram. “The Assam Rifles has served the people of Mizoram through the guiding principle of security through fraternity. Today, the force set an exemplary standard in commitment to the people by handing over a significant portion of its land to the state government for the benefit of the people,” he stated.

Relocation of Assam Rifles Headquarters: A Long-Awaited Move

Shah also highlighted the long-standing demand for the relocation of the Assam Rifles Headquarters from Central Aizawl to Zokhawsang. The Mizo people had been advocating for this shift for over 35 years due to the state’s unique topography and infrastructural challenges.

“This demand, which has been around for 30-35 years, is now set to be fulfilled due to an important decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not just an administrative decision but a symbol of the Indian government’s responsibility towards the Mizo people,” Shah emphasized.

Modi Government’s Development Push in the Northeast

During his address, Shah underscored the Modi government’s decade-long efforts in transforming the Northeast. He highlighted advancements in tourism, technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship that have contributed to fostering growth and unity in the region.

The Home Minister’s visit reinforces the government’s commitment to regional development, cultural inclusivity, and national unity. With young talents like Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte shining on national platforms, the spirit of patriotism continues to flourish across the country.

(With ANI Inputs)

