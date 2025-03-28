Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Love Story To Remember! Telangana Man Marries Two Women In The Same Ceremony | Watch

Love Story To Remember! Telangana Man Marries Two Women In The Same Ceremony | Watch

In a rare and surprising event, a man from Telangana’s Komaram Bheem Asifabad district recently married two women at the same time. The wedding, which took place in Gumnoor village in Lingapur mandal, saw Suryadev, the groom, tying the knot with both Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi in a single ceremony.

In a rare and surprising event, a man from Telangana’s Komaram Bheem Asifabad district recently married two women at the same time. The wedding, which took place in Gumnoor village in Lingapur mandal, saw Suryadev, the groom, tying the knot with both Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi in a single ceremony.

Love Story That Led to a Unique Union

Suryadev revealed that he had fallen in love with both Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi and could not choose between them. Instead of parting ways with either of them, the trio mutually decided to live together and get married in a single wedding ceremony.

To make the occasion even more special, Suryadev printed the names of both brides on a single wedding invitation card and organized a grand celebration. A video of the wedding shows the two brides holding the groom’s hand as they performed wedding rituals together in the presence of their families, relatives, and villagers. The sound of traditional ‘dhol’ music could be heard in the background, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Polygamy is Illegal for Hindus in India

According to sources, the decision to marry two women at once was met with some resistance from the village elders. Initially, they were hesitant about approving the unconventional wedding. However, after discussions and persuasion, they eventually accepted the relationship and even helped in making the wedding a reality.

While the wedding was a grand affair, it is important to note that polygamy is illegal for Hindus under Indian law. Despite this, instances of men marrying multiple women in single ceremonies have been reported in various parts of the country.

Similar Incidents in the Past

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. In 2021, a man in Telangana’s Adilabad district married two women in the same ‘mandap’ (wedding stage). Reports stated that the ceremony in Utnoor Mandal was conducted with the full consent of all three families.

Similarly, in 2022, another man from Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district married both of his girlfriends in one ceremony, with the approval of their families.

Suryadev’s wedding has now become the latest example of such unions, sparking conversations about tradition, love, and legal boundaries in India.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

hinduism Love Story Polygamy Telangana man

the Punjab and Haryana As

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions
Pregnant woman in Madhya

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice
newsx

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way
The Gujarat High Court ha

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds
RCB batter Jitesh Sharma

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025...
newsx

Trump Says US Should Take Over Greenland For ‘World Peace’, Amid Tensions With Denmark
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions

Haryana and Punjab Pass Key Bills on Final Day of Budget Sessions

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice

Pregnant Woman Loses Child After MP Hospital Denied Treatment Twice

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way

Trump Offers Support To Myanmar Following Deadly Earthquake, US Aid On The Way

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds

Gujarat High Court Grants Fresh Bail To Asaram; What Are The Grounds

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025 Match | Watch

‘Dosa Idly Sambar Chutney’: Chennai DJ Mocks Jitesh Sharma During CSK Vs RCB IPL 2025...

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips