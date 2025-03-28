Love Story To Remember! Telangana Man Marries Two Women In The Same Ceremony | Watch

In a rare and surprising event, a man from Telangana’s Komaram Bheem Asifabad district recently married two women at the same time. The wedding, which took place in Gumnoor village in Lingapur mandal, saw Suryadev, the groom, tying the knot with both Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi in a single ceremony.

Love Story That Led to a Unique Union

Suryadev revealed that he had fallen in love with both Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi and could not choose between them. Instead of parting ways with either of them, the trio mutually decided to live together and get married in a single wedding ceremony.

A Tribal married two women at a time as for tradition and culture in kumrambheem Asifabad district.#Telangana @XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/tLA9I0c0V0 — TNIE Raju reddy (@rajareddy_TNIE) March 28, 2025

To make the occasion even more special, Suryadev printed the names of both brides on a single wedding invitation card and organized a grand celebration. A video of the wedding shows the two brides holding the groom’s hand as they performed wedding rituals together in the presence of their families, relatives, and villagers. The sound of traditional ‘dhol’ music could be heard in the background, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Polygamy is Illegal for Hindus in India

According to sources, the decision to marry two women at once was met with some resistance from the village elders. Initially, they were hesitant about approving the unconventional wedding. However, after discussions and persuasion, they eventually accepted the relationship and even helped in making the wedding a reality.

While the wedding was a grand affair, it is important to note that polygamy is illegal for Hindus under Indian law. Despite this, instances of men marrying multiple women in single ceremonies have been reported in various parts of the country.

Similar Incidents in the Past

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. In 2021, a man in Telangana’s Adilabad district married two women in the same ‘mandap’ (wedding stage). Reports stated that the ceremony in Utnoor Mandal was conducted with the full consent of all three families.

Similarly, in 2022, another man from Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district married both of his girlfriends in one ceremony, with the approval of their families.

Suryadev’s wedding has now become the latest example of such unions, sparking conversations about tradition, love, and legal boundaries in India.