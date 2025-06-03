‘Love Will Never Apologise’, Kamal Haasan Posters Flood Chennai Amid ‘Thug Life’ Ban Threat In Karnataka

Meanwhile, the KFCC has taken a firm position, stating that Thug Life will not be released in Karnataka unless Haasan issues a public apology.

Amid growing controversy over his recent remarks on the Kannada language, actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has launched a poster campaign across Chennai in support of their leader. The move comes as pro-Kannada groups demand a ban on Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka.

The row erupted after Haasan, speaking at the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai, claimed that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.” The statement triggered widespread outrage in Karnataka, with several Kannada organisations staging protests and urging the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to ban the film in the state.

In response, MNM has put up posters across key areas in Chennai defending Haasan’s comments. The posters carry bold Tamil slogans like “He said what’s known to the world”, “Love will never apologise”, and “Truth will never bow down its head”, showcasing solidarity with Haasan’s stance.

Thug Life ban?

Meanwhile, the KFCC has taken a firm position, stating that Thug Life will not be released in Karnataka unless Haasan issues a public apology. The chamber is expected to hold a crucial meeting today at 11:30 am to take a final decision on the matter.

According to sources, prominent film distributor Rockline Venkatesh is expected to meet Haasan in an attempt to mediate and possibly persuade the actor to apologise. The South Indian Artistes Association is also said to be playing a mediatory role in the talks.

However, Haasan has stood firm, refusing to retract his statement. “I will apologise only if I have done something wrong,” he said. The actor has also approached the Karnataka High Court seeking protection for theatres planning to screen Thug Life and requested directions to ensure an unhindered release.

As tensions continue to escalate, all eyes are now on the KFCC’s decision and whether Thug Life will see a smooth release across Karnataka or face a prolonged standoff.

