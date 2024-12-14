Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Low-Pressure System Over Bay Of Bengal To Bring Intense Rains To Tamil Nadu, Kerala, And Andhra Pradesh: IMD Warns

Tamil Nadu is set to experience heavy rainfall starting December 15 due to a developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. IMD has issued yellow alerts for several districts, including Chengalpet and Kancheepuram. Fishermen are advised to stay away from vulnerable coastal areas.

Tamil Nadu is preparing for another round of rainfall next week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal around December 15. The system is expected to move west-northwestward toward the Tamil Nadu coast, intensifying rains by midweek.

Following light rainfall over the next two days, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas on December 17, with additional showers expected on December 16 and 18. In response, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for 10 coastal and delta districts, including Chengalpet, on December 17. This alert has been extended to 12 districts, including Kancheepuram, on December 18.

In Chennai, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected on December 14. The weather will likely remain partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 24–25°C at night and 30–31°C during the day.

Kerala is also expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall on December 17 and 18, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to see similar conditions on December 16 and 17. Additionally, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are forecast to experience heavy rainfall on December 14 and 15.

The IMD has issued warnings to fishermen, advising them to avoid venturing into vulnerable areas such as the Comorin region, Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and the Andaman Sea from December 14 to 17. Travel into the Southeast Bay of Bengal on December 15 and 16, and the Southwest and Westcentral Bay of Bengal on December 17, is also discouraged.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of the IMD, mentioned, “As of now, the low-pressure area may move toward Tamil Nadu. We will provide updates on its exact trajectory once the system fully forms.”

Tamil Nadu has already recorded 54 cm of rainfall since October 1, reflecting a 32% surplus for the season. Widespread rainfall earlier this week pushed the state’s surplus from 16% to 32% in just 24 hours. With December marking the last phase of the northeast monsoon season, this renewed spell of rainfall is expected to further increase Tamil Nadu’s seasonal rainfall totals while posing potential challenges to residents and infrastructure.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

