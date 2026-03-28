LPG Cylinder Prices Today On March 28: Check Domestic And Commercial Gas Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Other Major Cities Inside

LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged on March 28, with oil companies holding rates steady after the recent hike earlier this month. Both domestic and commercial gas prices continue at the same levels across major cities.

No Fresh Revision After March Hike

There has been no change in LPG prices since the ₹60 increase announced in early March. Oil marketing companies usually revise rates at the start of each month, and no new update has been issued yet. The pause offers temporary relief to households already dealing with rising fuel costs.

LPG Cylinder Rates In Major Cities Today

New Delhi: Domestic ₹913 | Commercial ₹1,884.50

Mumbai: Domestic ₹912.50 | Commercial ₹1,836

Kolkata: Domestic ₹939 | Commercial ₹1,988.50

Chennai: Domestic ₹928.50 | Commercial ₹2,043.50

Hyderabad: Domestic ₹965 | Commercial ₹2,105.50

Lucknow: Domestic ₹950.50 | Commercial ₹2,007

Bengaluru: Domestic ₹915.50 | Commercial ₹1,958

Patna: Domestic ₹1,002.50 | Commercial ₹2,133.50

Global Factors Keep Pressure On Prices

The recent hike in LPG prices has been linked to global supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. India imports a large share of its LPG, making domestic prices sensitive to international trends.

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