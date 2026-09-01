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Home > India News > LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinders Costlier From September 1; How Much Will You Pay?

LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinders Costlier From September 1; How Much Will You Pay?

LPG prices have been revised from September 1, making 19-kg commercial cylinders costlier by Rs 9.50. Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, while CNG and PNG rates have also increased.

LPG prices hike 2026. Image Credit: ANI
LPG prices hike 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 09:47 IST

Consumers using commercial cooking gas will have to pay more from September 1, as the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹9.50 per cylinder. The latest revision will primarily affect restaurants, hotels, eateries, bakeries and other businesses that depend on commercial LPG. In contrast, prices of domestic LPG cylinders used by households have remained unchanged.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Revised

The latest price revision has increased the cost of commercial LPG across several cities. The ₹9.50 hike means businesses using multiple cylinders every month will see a rise in their overall fuel expenses. Commercial LPG rates are revised periodically based on factors including international energy prices and other market conditions. The latest increase comes after commercial cylinder prices had seen changes in previous months.

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LPG Rates In Gurugram, Noida, Lucknow And Patna

The revised rates will also apply to consumers in cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Lucknow and Patna, with the exact price varying from one city to another. Commercial LPG prices differ across locations because of taxes, transportation costs and other regional factors. Consumers are advised to check the latest rate applicable in their city before purchasing a cylinder.

Domestic LPG Prices Remain Unchanged

There is no immediate impact on households using the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder. Domestic cylinder prices have remained unchanged in the latest monthly revision. The decision means household cooking gas users will not face an additional burden from the September 1 LPG price revision, while commercial consumers will bear the higher cost.

CNG, PNG Prices Also Increase

The price revision is not limited to LPG. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has also increased the price of CNG by ₹2 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by ₹1 per SCM. The PNG hike will affect around 30 lakh households, increasing their monthly cooking gas expenses. The revised rates are expected to add to the overall household and business energy costs. With LPG, CNG and PNG prices all witnessing changes, consumers and businesses will be closely watching further fuel price revisions in the coming months.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Weather: Will Rain Bring Relief From Humidity? IMD Predicts Showers Today

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LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinders Costlier From September 1; How Much Will You Pay?
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LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinders Costlier From September 1; How Much Will You Pay?

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LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinders Costlier From September 1; How Much Will You Pay?
LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinders Costlier From September 1; How Much Will You Pay?
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LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinders Costlier From September 1; How Much Will You Pay?

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