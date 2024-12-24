LPG Tanker Blast On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Kills 14, Injures 23: Driver’s Escape Raises Questions

A fatal LPG tanker explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway killed 14 and injured 23. The driver of the tanker narrowly escaped before the gas leak caused a devastating blast. Police are investigating the incident, focusing on road safety and the condition of the tanker.

A massive fire broke out on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway after a collision involving an LPG tanker, leaving 14 people dead and 23 others injured. The tanker, which was carrying Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), exploded shortly after a truck collided with it, triggering a chain of devastating events. The explosion and subsequent blaze left a terrifying scene, with victims unable to escape due to the suddenness of the incident.

Who is the Driver of the LPG Tanker?

The driver of the LPG tanker, identified as Jaiveer from Mathura, narrowly escaped the inferno that claimed so many lives. According to the police, Jaiveer leapt from the truck following the collision and managed to run towards Jaipur, out of the danger zone before the gas leaked and caused the deadly blast. Police have now contacted him for questioning, as they hope to gather more details about the accident. Jaiveer reportedly informed the tanker’s owner immediately after the incident. Investigators will now question him to determine if there was any negligence on his part.

How the Accident Unfolded

The incident occurred around 5:30 AM when the LPG tanker attempted a U-turn on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. This U-turn had been temporarily opened to ease traffic flow amid ongoing construction work in the area. As the tanker made the turn, a truck carrying bedsheets coming from the opposite direction collided with it. The impact caused the tanker’s nozzles and safety valves to break, releasing LPG. The resulting explosion was catastrophic. Many vehicles caught in the fire had no time to escape, leading to the tragic loss of life.

In the wake of the explosion, 14 people were killed, and 23 others sustained injuries. The survivors are currently recovering in hospitals, but many of the deceased were so severely burned that their bodies remain unidentifiable. The tragedy has raised serious concerns over road safety measures and the conditions that led to such a devastating incident.

Questions Raised About Road Safety

Experts point out multiple issues with the road’s design and construction, which could have contributed to the accident. Road safety expert George Cheriyan noted that the Jaipur-Ajmer highway is an accident-prone stretch, and poor traffic management combined with ongoing construction created hazardous conditions. Dr. Prerna Arora Singh also highlighted that the visibility at the intersection was dangerously low, especially during winter, due to the absence of proper lighting and warning markers.

Additionally, the width of the road at the intersection where the accident occurred was too narrow, causing large vehicles like tankers to block both lanes. Experts argue that these factors significantly increased the risk of accidents in the area.

A critical question emerging from this incident is the condition of the tanker itself. According to reports, modern tankers are designed to withstand shocks during transit, but the fact that the safety valves and nozzles broke off raises concerns about the tanker’s maintenance and fitness. Investigators are now looking into the tanker’s safety certificates and the LPG content it was carrying at the time of the explosion.

While the driver fled the scene, it is unclear whether his actions were entirely to blame for the explosion. Officials stated that drivers of tankers carrying hazardous materials like LPG are trained to handle emergencies, including the use of fire extinguishers. However, they also noted that the driver may have fled because he feared an imminent explosion, rather than out of negligence.

The investigation into this tragic accident is ongoing, with authorities looking into several factors, including the road’s condition, the tanker’s fitness, and the driver’s actions. The Jaipur-Ajmer highway incident has underscored serious concerns about road safety in India, particularly in areas with ongoing construction and poor infrastructure. The authorities are expected to continue their inquiry to prevent such incidents in the future and hold responsible parties accountable.

