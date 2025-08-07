Lt. Gen. Sadhna Saxena On Thriving In A ‘VUCA’ World: A Legacy Of Duty, Grit, And Grace

Lt. Gen. Sadhna Saxena (Retd), the first woman Director General of Medical Services (Army) and she had an incredible experience and journey that she shared during the inspirational session at We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025. Being in a military family she was clearly influenced by her father who was an air force doctor and had served in both the war of 1965 and 1971. And seeing how much he stuck at it though there was air raids taught her at a very young age not to forget the importance of service before self.

‘VUCA’

Having grown in a military family, she is already a hardcore leader, in that she is able to live with complexities of the world, which she describes as ‘VUCA’ that is, Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous. A marriage to a fighter pilot and having sons who inherited the military legacy of the family only strengthened her devotion to the nation. Upon being questioned on the difference in mind set in cases of military and civilian life, she stressed the importance of resilience, flexibility and firm loyalty to nation. She recounted how you have to become able to and think on your feet and be situationally aware of everchanging postings and interactions with unique people the military life requires.

Mental strength and hard work

When asked to motivate the young women to join the forces, she responded by stating that although the career is incredibly fulfilling, it also comes with a mental strength and a persistent hard work. It teaches leadership, courage, sportsmanship and teamwork, she said as she emphasized the blind side of gender when faced with merit and standards.

Having a sturdy support system, Lt. Gen Saxena attributed her family and in particular her father, husband and sons as being her backbone to life. Her mother as well was involved in important situations when things were hard as she was trying to juggle between being a mother and her responsibilities. She is not only a pioneer, but an example of how tenacity, commitment, and purpose lead to accomplishment in a male dominated sphere.

