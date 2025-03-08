Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Lucknow: Contract Killers Hired To Kill Wife Murder Son Over Payment Dispute

Lucknow: Contract Killers Hired To Kill Wife Murder Son Over Payment Dispute

Acting on a tip-off, the police, with assistance from the Surveillance Team, tracked down and arrested the four suspects near the Omaxe Metro City Underpass (Kisan Path).

Lucknow: Contract Killers Hired To Kill Wife Murder Son Over Payment Dispute


A shocking case of contract killing gone wrong has emerged from Lucknow, where a man hired assassins to eliminate his estranged wife and her lover, but instead, the killers murdered his son over a dispute regarding advance payment. The police arrested four suspects within 24 hours and recovered the murder weapon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to police reports, Anjani Sahu, a resident of Lucknow, conspired with his son, Vinayak Sahu, to murder his former wife, Shanti Sahu, and her second husband, Imran. Shanti had left Anjani to live with Imran, prompting the father-son duo to plot revenge. Vinayak allegedly gave ‘supari’ to kill his wife to four men, Shivam Rawat (20), Ashish Kumar (21), Amir Alam (22), and Shiva Rawat (20), offering them an auto-rickshaw and ₹2.5 lakh to carry out the murder.

However, on March 5, when the hired killers demanded an advance of ₹1.5 lakh, Vinayak refused. This led to a heated altercation, during which Vinayak allegedly threatened to kill them all. Under the influence of alcohol, the accused turned on Vinayak, fatally stabbing him in the neck.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A special investigation team (SIT) was immediately formed under senior police officials to probe the murder. Acting on a tip-off, the police, with assistance from the Surveillance Team, tracked down and arrested the four suspects near the Omaxe Metro City Underpass (Kisan Path) on Friday.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials recovered crucial evidence from the crime scene, including a blood-stained knife, two empty Kingfisher beer cans, a pair of slippers, two Android mobile phones, a blood-stained cloth (Gamcha), broken glass bottle fragments, two disposable glasses, two blood-stained gloves, and a fingerprint card.

DCP Singh confirmed the arrests, stating that the evidence collected played a pivotal role in identifying and apprehending the accused. The case has brought to light the dark consequences of revenge-driven crime and the perils of engaging in illegal activities.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway.

ALSO READ: ED Seizes Hawker 800A Jet In Hyderabad Linked To ₹850 Crore ‘Falcon Scam’

Filed under

Contract Killing Lucknow

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Gaza Amid Push for Ceasefire Extension

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

Hampi Rape Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Swift Action, Two Accused Arrested

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’ Claims

India vs Newzealand final: India’s Champions Trophy Venue Sparks Debate, Batting Coach Dismisses ‘Unfair Advantage’...

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

Shubman Gill Shuts Down Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Rumors Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

France, Germany, Italy and UK Extend Support for Arab-Backed Plan On Reconstruction of Gaza

Entertainment

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women