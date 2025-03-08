Lucknow: Contract Killers Hired To Kill Wife Murder Son Over Payment Dispute

Acting on a tip-off, the police, with assistance from the Surveillance Team, tracked down and arrested the four suspects near the Omaxe Metro City Underpass (Kisan Path).

A shocking case of contract killing gone wrong has emerged from Lucknow, where a man hired assassins to eliminate his estranged wife and her lover, but instead, the killers murdered his son over a dispute regarding advance payment. The police arrested four suspects within 24 hours and recovered the murder weapon.

According to police reports, Anjani Sahu, a resident of Lucknow, conspired with his son, Vinayak Sahu, to murder his former wife, Shanti Sahu, and her second husband, Imran. Shanti had left Anjani to live with Imran, prompting the father-son duo to plot revenge. Vinayak allegedly gave ‘supari’ to kill his wife to four men, Shivam Rawat (20), Ashish Kumar (21), Amir Alam (22), and Shiva Rawat (20), offering them an auto-rickshaw and ₹2.5 lakh to carry out the murder.

However, on March 5, when the hired killers demanded an advance of ₹1.5 lakh, Vinayak refused. This led to a heated altercation, during which Vinayak allegedly threatened to kill them all. Under the influence of alcohol, the accused turned on Vinayak, fatally stabbing him in the neck.

A special investigation team (SIT) was immediately formed under senior police officials to probe the murder. Acting on a tip-off, the police, with assistance from the Surveillance Team, tracked down and arrested the four suspects near the Omaxe Metro City Underpass (Kisan Path) on Friday.

During the investigation, law enforcement officials recovered crucial evidence from the crime scene, including a blood-stained knife, two empty Kingfisher beer cans, a pair of slippers, two Android mobile phones, a blood-stained cloth (Gamcha), broken glass bottle fragments, two disposable glasses, two blood-stained gloves, and a fingerprint card.

DCP Singh confirmed the arrests, stating that the evidence collected played a pivotal role in identifying and apprehending the accused. The case has brought to light the dark consequences of revenge-driven crime and the perils of engaging in illegal activities.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway.

