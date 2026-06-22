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Home > India News > Lucknow Fire: How Trapped Students And Workers Were Rescued With Ropes As 14 Killed In Aliganj Blaze

Lucknow Fire: How Trapped Students And Workers Were Rescued With Ropes As 14 Killed In Aliganj Blaze

At least 14 people died in a massive fire in Lucknow’s Aliganj area after flames engulfed a commercial building housing a coaching centre, gaming zone, and software office. Rescue teams used ropes and drilled walls to save those trapped as probe begins.

At least 14 people died in a massive fire in Lucknow’s Aliganj area. (Photo: ANI)
At least 14 people died in a massive fire in Lucknow’s Aliganj area. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 20:55 IST

A devastating fire in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday claimed at least 14 lives and left several others injured after flames engulfed a multi-storey commercial building housing a coaching centre, gaming zone, and software office. Monday’s fire broke out in Sector D and sent students and workers fleeing as fire spread through multiple floors.

What caused the Lucknow fire to erupt?

There is not yet a confirmed cause for the fire, but the fire service believes that a possible short circuit in a newly installed air-conditioning unit at the building’s basement could have set the blaze off. Thick smoke and flames quickly reached multiple floors, taking dozens in the building with it.

The ground and first floor housed a pet shop and a veterinary clinic. The second and third floors housed Learning Space, a coaching centre, and Head Hopper Studio, a company that specializes in 3D art production and gaming.

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How were trapped students and workers rescued?

Dramatic visuals from the scene showed rescue teams using ropes and wires to evacuate people trapped inside the upper floors. Firefighters, police personnel, NDRF, SDRF, and Civil Defence teams launched an intense rescue mission that lasted several hours.

In some cases, rescuers drilled through walls to reach those trapped. Students reportedly locked themselves inside bathrooms to avoid the smoke, while one student jumped from the first floor in a desperate attempt to survive, suffering serious injuries after landing on a metal grill.

What was the scale of the rescue operation?

A total of 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the blaze. Hospitals across the city were placed on alert, with ambulances and emergency medical teams stationed at the site.

Authorities said the fire raged for over an hour before it was brought under control, after which bodies were recovered from inside the building.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the incident and directed senior officials to supervise relief operations. He also ordered a detailed probe into the tragedy and asked authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured. As rescue operations continue, fears remain that the death toll could rise further.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp, Major Setback To Uddhav Thackeray

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Lucknow Fire: How Trapped Students And Workers Were Rescued With Ropes As 14 Killed In Aliganj Blaze
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Lucknow Fire: How Trapped Students And Workers Were Rescued With Ropes As 14 Killed In Aliganj Blaze
Lucknow Fire: How Trapped Students And Workers Were Rescued With Ropes As 14 Killed In Aliganj Blaze
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