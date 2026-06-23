Lucknow Fire: Rajnath Singh Visits Injured Victims At KGMU, Reviews Treatment

On Monday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow and spoke with the victims of the devastating fire at a coaching center in the Aliganj neighborhood of the city, which killed fifteen students and injured several more.

Singh spoke with the injured patients receiving treatment at the hospital and asked them about their health. In order to check the medical care being given to the injured and evaluate the general situation following the tragedy, he also visited doctors and senior authorities at KGMU.

Earlier in the day, Singh visited the site of the devastating fire in Aliganj, where he inspected the affected building and expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. He reiterated the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and said accountability would be fixed once the inquiry is completed.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the hospital, Rajnath Singh said, “The incident is extremely unfortunate. I personally visited the site where it occurred to assess the situation, and I visited the hospital to see the injured patients admitted there. They are receiving proper treatment. Many individuals who were discharged after receiving preliminary medical care have already left. 2-3 patients remain here, and they are undergoing appropriate treatment without any issues.”

“The Chief Minister has personally stated that a thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted and accountability will be fixed where necessary; however, any conclusions can only be drawn once the investigation is complete,” he added.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate constitution of a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a time-bound and impartial probe into the tragedy.

Acting on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, four officials were also suspended with immediate effect in connection with the incident.

The suspended officials include Gaurav Kumar, Executive Engineer (Collection), Electricity Department, Jankipuram; Kamlendra Kumar Singh, Fire Station Safety Officer (FSSO), Fire Department, Indira Nagar; Anil Kumar, Assistant Engineer, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA); and Pramod Pandey, Junior Engineer, LDA.

Police have also initiated legal action in connection with the incident. At Aliganj Police Station, a case has been registered under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.

Three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla and Tushak Krishna Jaiswal, have been arrested in connection with the case, while further legal proceedings are underway.

The fire broke out on Monday at a coaching centre located in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, resulting in the death of at least 15 students and injuries to several others. The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute.

According to eyewitnesses, panic gripped the building after the blaze erupted, prompting some occupants to attempt to escape through windows and other exits. One individual reportedly jumped from the building and sustained serious injuries. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, and investigations into the incident are currently underway.

(ANI)