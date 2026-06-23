Lucknow Fire Tragedy: 22 Coaching Centres Sealed in Kanpur After 15 Dead, 3 Arrested

22 Coaching Centres Sealed in Kanpur After Lucknow Fire Tragedy
According to an official statement on Tuesday, action was carried out against 16 establishments for violations across different zones of the city on June 22.
The authority said 22 more establishments have been identified in the first phase of the enforcement drive, adding that the process of identification and sealing will continue.
Building Sealed, 15 Dead, 3 Arrested
A heavy police deployment remained in place at the spot late into the night to secure the premises and assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident.
What Caused the Lucknow Fire?
Police have also registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.
Police said that three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Shukla and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused were taken to the police station after undergoing medical examination, officials said.
Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to trace other accused persons involved in the case, police added.
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.