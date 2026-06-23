Lucknow Fire Tragedy: 22 Coaching Centres Sealed in Kanpur After 15 Dead, 3 Arrested

Lucknow had witnessed a deadly fire on Monday, leaving 15 people dead and several others injured. The deadly fire has triggered a major safety action by the Kanpur Development Authority (CDA) against coaching institutes and commercial establishments that are operating by doing violations of regulations. Action has been initiated against 16 establishments, while 22 more have been identified for the ongoing enforcement drive.

22 Coaching Centres Sealed in Kanpur After Lucknow Fire Tragedy

The action comes amid a fire tragedy in Lucknow on June 22, claiming atleast 15 lives while injuring several others.

According to an official statement on Tuesday, action was carried out against 16 establishments for violations across different zones of the city on June 22.

The authority said 22 more establishments have been identified in the first phase of the enforcement drive , adding that the process of identification and sealing will continue.



Building Sealed, 15 Dead, 3 Arrested

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Police have sealed the building in the Aliganj Police Station area where a massive fire broke out. The entry of the general public has also been prohibited as forensic and fire department teams prepare to collect evidence from the site.

A heavy police deployment remained in place at the spot late into the night to secure the premises and assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

What Caused the Lucknow Fire?

The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute. According to an eyewitness, the blaze caused panic, leading one individual to jump from the building, resulting in serious injuries. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police have also registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.

Police said that three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Shukla and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused were taken to the police station after undergoing medical examination, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to trace other accused persons involved in the case, police added.

Inputs from ANI

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