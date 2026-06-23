Lucknow Fire Tragedy: How Biometric And Automatic Locks Can Turn Deadly During Emergencies

The Lucknow fire was more than just another tragic blaze; it was a chilling reminder that the very systems meant to keep people safe can turn deadly the moment disaster strikes. Fifteen lives were lost inside a three-storey commercial building in Aliganj after a fire, reportedly triggered by a short circuit, spread really fast through the whole structure. Thick smoke rushed in, and the power went out. Survivors say that biometric and automatic locking mechanisms stopped functioning properly, leaving students and staff trapped behind electronically secured doors. With every passing second, panic turned into real desperation. Some people smashed windows, while others made the heartbreaking choice to jump from higher floors just to get out.
This tragedy also leaves uncomfortable questions hanging in the air, Are modern security technologies really prioritizing protection, or do they just sound good on paper while human life suffers? As biometric access is becoming more and more common in offices, coaching centres, and commercial buildings, the Lucknow disaster is a devastating wake-up call that emergency exits must never become obstacles or silent barriers because, when time is tight, even one second can decide between survival and death.
Another video shows the heartbreaking moments during the devastating fire as it unfolded at a coaching centre, which claimed 15 lives in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.😥 https://t.co/KB01Kw1kmz pic.twitter.com/bhSIJ1W9TX
— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 22, 2026
How Smart Or Biometric Lock Systems Can Fail During Fires
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