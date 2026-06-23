Lucknow Fire Tragedy: How Biometric And Automatic Locks Can Turn Deadly During Emergencies

Anatomy Of The Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire

What went down inside that commercial building in Lucknow’s Aliganj wasn’t just some “fire incident”; it was more like a chain reaction of small breakdowns that turned a normal afternoon into a nightmare, honestly. Investigators think the whole thing kicked off with a suspected short circuit in an air conditioner placed in the basement. Pretty quickly, thick black smoke started surging through the three-storey structure, and it had quite a lot going on inside, an animation training centre, library, coaching institute, gaming zone, and even a pet shop.

Instead of becoming a simple escape route, the building’s one narrow staircase turned into a sort of smoke corridor, filling rapidly with toxic fumes and cutting off what was basically the main way out. Then the panic phase started. Students and staff ran toward the main entrance, but there was a problem. Those electronically controlled doors, which were reportedly managed by biometric thumb scanners, stopped working once the power supply gave up. So people ended up stuck behind doors they couldn’t open, with smoke getting closer. For many, the only option was to break windows in a last-minute effort just to stay alive.

The visuals were heartbreaking. Students could be seen jumping from higher floors while firefighters tried to reach those still trapped inside. When the flames were finally brought under control, 15 people had already lost their lives. Since then, the tragedy has triggered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, the suspension of civic officials, and criminal action against the building owners. It has also raised hard questions about weak building planning, alleged safety violations, and how the failure of electronic access systems might have worked together to create this fatal setup.

Common Design Flaws In Electronic Lock Systems

Lock System / Issue How It Works Potential Risk During a Fire Magnetic Locks (Maglocks) Use continuous electrical current to keep doors locked. Although many are designed to release when power is cut, improper installation or incorrect fail-secure configuration can prevent the doors from unlocking during an emergency. Motorized Deadbolts Small electric motors retract steel locking bolts. Extreme heat can damage the motor or internal electronics, causing the bolt to freeze in its locked position. Drop-Bolt Systems Electrically operated steel pins drop into the floor or door frame to secure the door. Fire-induced heat can warp the frame or locking components, causing the mechanism to jam even after power has been disconnected. Missing Emergency Overrides Some electronic lock systems are installed without mechanical backup mechanisms. Without panic bars, thumb-turns, or manual overrides, occupants may be unable to open doors when electronic systems fail. Attendance-Focused Biometric Systems Biometric access systems are often installed mainly for attendance tracking rather than life safety. These systems may not undergo thorough fire safety reviews or comply with emergency evacuation requirements, increasing the risk during a fire.

Essential Safety Measures Every Building Should Have