Lucknow: Elderly Railway Engineer Tortures Daughter-in-Law, Keeps Her In Captivity Over Dowry, Arrested

The Lucknow Police have arrested a senior railway engineer accused of sexually assaulting his daughter-in-law, ending a multi-month manhunt. The accused, identified as 58-year-old Mukesh Kumar Tiwari, was apprehended after police received a tip-off regarding his presence at a carriage repair workshop in Alambagh. According to law enforcement officials, the rape charges were added against Tiwari based on key findings uncovered during the investigation.

Assault and Captivity in Lucknow

Police confirmed that Tiwari works as a Senior Section Engineer with the Indian Railways. In her complaint, his daughter-in-law alleged that on April 20, 2024, Tiwari spiked her drink with an intoxicating substance after she returned from her father’s home and subsequently raped her. The survivor further stated that she was held captive in a room for three days, during which she faced continuous abuse and assault. She was eventually able to contact the police when an opportunity arose and was rescued.

Survivor Details Torture and Dowry Harassment

The woman has alleged a pattern of severe physical assault, mental abuse, and dowry harassment at her in-laws’ residence. According to her complaint, during a family gathering, her sisters-in-law forced her to consume alcohol and tortured her with lit cigarettes. When she resisted, she was physically assaulted by her in-laws. She also alleged that her in-laws frequently hosted parties; when she objected to the lifestyle, she was dismissively told that such gatherings were simply “the pastime of the wealthy.”

Police Book Husband and Father-in-Law

The Lucknow Police initially registered a case against the survivor’s husband and father-in-law covering charges of dowry harassment, physical assault, and criminal intimidation. However, as corroborative evidence emerged during the investigation, the police formally added rape charges against the father-in-law. Following the escalation of the charges, the 58-year-old engineer went into hiding and actively evaded arrest for months before being captured in Alambagh.

Also Read: Siya Goyal Secretly Married Chetan Chaudhary? Deleted Photos, Marriage Records Under Police Scanner