Lucknow Man Travels To Delhi, Spies on Wife, Then Kills Her Over Extramarital Affairs Suspicion

A 35-year-old man named Anuj Joshi has killed his wife over suspicion of having an extramarital affair. According to reports, Joshi traveled from Lucknow to Delhi and killed his wife, Sonam Joshi, while she was sleeping at her sister-in-law’s house in Delhi’s Karkardooma area. The accused has been arrested and has confessed to the murder. Police have also recovered the weapon from his possession.

Who is Anuj Joshi?

Joshi, who operates an ice cream cart in Lucknow, allegedly killed his wife, Sonam, at her sister-in-law’s residence in Karkardooma, Delhi. Shortly after the crime, Joshi was apprehended by the police with the assistance of family members and local residents. Joshi has confessed to killing his wife while she was asleep and accused her of having an extramarital affair. The couple had reportedly been having frequent arguments.

What Led to the Crime?

According to reports, Anuj stated that he planned the murder in advance and purchased the knife in Lucknow before boarding a bus to Delhi. He arrived in Delhi on June 28, where he approached his sleeping wife and stabbed her multiple times, killing her. Anuj claimed he committed the murder because he suspected her of infidelity.

Background of the Couple

Reports indicate that Sonam was working as a domestic helper in Noida. Anuj and Sonam were married and have three children together. Prior to his marriage to Sonam, Anuj was married to a woman named Jyoti, whom he later divorced, and with whom he shares two children.

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