Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
Lucknow: One Dead, Two Seriously Hurt After Fire Breaks Out at Lokbandhu Hospital

A late-night fire at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow turned tragic on Monday when one patient lost their life and two others were seriously injured, according to hospital authorities. The incident caused panic among staff and patients as thick smoke spread through the building, forcing the emergency evacuation of over 200 patients.

A late-night fire at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow turned tragic when one patient lost their life and two others were seriously injured


The fire, which started late in the evening, was eventually brought under control. Local officials say all patients from the affected wards were safely shifted to other hospitals.

Victims brought to Civil Hospital, most now stable

Dr. Rajesh Srivastava, Director of the Civil Hospital, where many of the patients were moved after the fire, confirmed that 24 patients had been brought in for treatment. He said most of them are doing well.

“Two who were serious have been admitted to the ICU. All those who have come to this hospital are fine and stable. The body of the one who died on the way has been kept in the mortuary so that we can know the cause of the death,” Srivastava told reporters.

He added that medical teams were attending to every patient to make sure no one else was in critical condition.

All patients rescued as fire is brought under control

Soon after the fire broke out, emergency teams rushed to the hospital and began moving patients out of danger. The situation could have been much worse, but quick thinking by the hospital staff and authorities helped prevent a larger tragedy.

District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and all patients in the three affected wards had been safely relocated.

“Smoke was detected on the ground floor. The hospital staff immediately began shifting patients. About 200 patients have been moved. Serious patients were sent to KGMU, and some to the Civil Hospital,” said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who was among the officials closely monitoring the situation.

Hospital staff say cause of fire still unknown

Hospital officials said they acted fast once smoke was noticed, and safety protocols were followed to ensure everyone was evacuated. Dr. Sangeeta Gupta, Director of Lokbandhu Hospital, said all patients were safely sent to nearby government hospitals.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known but the situation is fine now,” Dr. Gupta said.

As a precaution, the entire building was cleared, and emergency teams were sent in to inspect for damage and make sure no one was left behind.

Chief Minister, Mayor respond to incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was informed about the incident and has taken note of the situation. City officials, including Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, also visited the scene and assured the public that everything is under control.

“The fire is under control. All patients have been shifted to nearby hospitals. At this time, everyone is safe. The situation is under control,” Mayor Kharkwal said.

With the fire now out and patients safe, authorities are expected to launch a probe into what caused the blaze. No official reason has been given yet, but both the hospital and city officials have promised transparency.

