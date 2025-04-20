Home
Lucknow Rape Case: A Beautician Killed After Resisting Rape In Moving Car; 2 Held, 1 On The Run

After the brutal incident, the beautician’s husband wasted no time and marched straight to Banthra police station to file a complaint. Cops were quick to take action, registered a case, and sent the body for a post-mortem to nail down the exact cause of death.

Rape Case: In a horrific case coming to light from Lucknow, a 26-year-old beautician was allegedly stabbed to death while resisting a rape attempt in a moving car. The suspects in the case have been arrested, but one of the three is still missing. All of them fled the scene after committing the crime.

The beautician had been called to apply henna at a wedding in Lucknow by a man identified as Sudhanshu. She attended the event with her sister and was picked up by men identified as Ajay, Vikas, and Aadarsh. These men were sent by Sudhanshu, who had invited the henna artist.

Let’s hope they’re brought to justice swiftly, and the beautician’s story serves as a reminder of the courage it takes to stand up against wrongdoing, even when the odds are stacked against you. Lucknow deserves better, and so do its residents.

What Happened To The Beautician?

The two ladies set out of the event after completing their work of applying henna. The women were sent back with the same set of men who came to pick them up. However, on their way back, the three men allegedly attempted to sexually assault both the deceased and her sister.

“They tried to sexually assault me and my sister in the moving car. When my sister resisted, one of the guys named Ajay stabbed her in her neck,” the beautician’s sister alleged.

After committing the Horrific Rape attempt and stabbing a knife in the neck of the beautician, the three men crashed the car into the divider and fled away from the scene. They also threatened the younger sister. Villagers rushed to the scene when they heard their screams, but the three suspects had already fled. The assailants warned the deceased’s sister that if she reported the incident, they would kill her and her entire family.

After the brutal incident, the beautician’s husband wasted no time and marched straight to Banthra police station to file a complaint. Cops sprang into action, registered a case, and sent the body for a post-mortem to nail down the exact cause of death. Investigators are grilling the arrested suspects, hoping to crack open more details. Meanwhile, the hunt is on for the third accused. The case has stirred public outrage, with demands for swift and unforgiving justice echoing across the city.

Police have arrested two suspects, Vikas and Aadarsh, while Ajay remains on the run.

ACP Vikas Pandey confirmed the case and said the investigation is ongoing. The victim leaves behind her husband and a three-year-old son, adding a heartbreaking layer to an already tragic and horrifying crime.

