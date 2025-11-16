LIVE TV
Home > India > Lucknow Shocker: Ola Employees Beat Father, Chase Son Before Police Arrive, Here's What Really Happened

Lucknow Shocker: Ola Employees Beat Father, Chase Son Before Police Arrive, Here’s What Really Happened

In Lucknow, Ola employees allegedly assaulted a customer’s father and chased his son, demanding deletion of a video capturing the incident. Police intervened to calm the situation and arrest the offenders, raising serious concerns about rider safety and staff conduct in ride-share services.

Ola Staff Assault Father, Chase Son Over Video in Lucknow; Police Intervene (Pc: X)
Ola Staff Assault Father, Chase Son Over Video in Lucknow; Police Intervene (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 16, 2025 18:33:36 IST

Lucknow Shocker: Ola Employees Beat Father, Chase Son Before Police Arrive, Here’s What Really Happened

In Lucknow, an unbelievable incident occurred when a peaceful ride turned into a very aggressively fighting situation that reportedly involved the ride-share company’s staff, Ola. The whole situation was triggered by a customer whose complaint had been somehow magnified resulting in the customer’s father being assaulted.

The whole thing blew up into a wild melee where the staff followed the customer menacingly, saying he had to delete the video he had taken of the incident immediately. The upsetting incident was eventually calmed down by the not so slow police who came to the place, managed to calm things down and arrested the offenders.

Such a situation poses a huge question about the behavior of service providers and about the safety of the riders who are relying on the use of smartphone-based cab services.

Customer Safety Concerns And Escalation

It looks like the main issue in the argument was a dissatisfied customer and his complaint of the service. What could be just a regular customer service issue, first got out of control, and then there was a total breakdown of professional behavior.

Reports say, the case became so bad that the father of the customer was allegedly assaulted by a number of Ola workers who had come to the site.

The fact that an old man was physically harmed has raised so many eyebrows and the public is strongly condemning it. It also shows how much the company needs to work on its regional operations conflict resolution and staff responsibility.

Video Deletion Demand and Police Intervention

The attackers’ first move after the assault was reportedly to cover their traces. According to reports, the workers started a fast-paced chase and were very intrusive, shouting to erase the video of the attack.



This kind of violent evidence destruction adds even more to the gravity of the whole affair. It took the local police’s notification and coming to the scene for the matter to be finally calmed down. The police’s presence was essential in keeping the father and son safe and in getting the video evidence.

An inquiry into the issue is likely to be held, which will look at the behavior of the Ola personnel and the internal procedures that allowed the situation to turn so seriously.

This event highlights the necessity for thorough background checks and compulsory de-escalation training for all service staff that is not just a recommendation but an urgent one.

Also Read: Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 6:33 PM IST
Lucknow Shocker: Ola Employees Beat Father, Chase Son Before Police Arrive, Here’s What Really Happened

Lucknow Shocker: Ola Employees Beat Father, Chase Son Before Police Arrive, Here’s What Really Happened

QUICK LINKS