LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces

Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces

A 24-year-old woman was sexually harassed in a moving car in East Delhi after being lured by an acquaintance. Police have registered an FIR at Mandawali station.

Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-30 15:14 IST

A woman has accused an acquaintance of sexually harassing her inside a moving car. According to the police, the complainant alleged that the accused, who was known to her, offered her a lift under the pretext of going out to eat momos. Once she was in the vehicle, he reportedly began touching her inappropriately. The woman further alleged that the man demanded sexual favors and prevented her from leaving the car. The police have registered an FIR against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Woman Assaulted in Moving Car in Delhi

The 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man known to her. She stated that the man lured her into his vehicle under the pretext of getting food, but instead drove toward a deserted stretch of road. During the ordeal, the woman was subjected to sexual harassment, obscene remarks, and demands for sexual favors. She also alleged that the man continuously harassed her and refused to let her out of the vehicle.

You Might Be Interested In

Viral Video of Harassment

The victim recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone, and the video has since gone viral. In the footage, the woman can be heard repeatedly telling the man not to touch her and threatening to jump from the moving car if he does not stop. She continuously rejects his advances and accuses him of lying to her. In response, the man tells her that “it will take just two minutes” and threatens to ruin her reputation.

Police Register FIR

Based on the victim’s complaint and the evidence provided, the police have registered an FIR against the accused. The case has been logged at the Mandawali Police Station in East Delhi, and a thorough investigation is currently underway.

Also Read: One Accused, Two Lawyers: Who Represents Siya Goyal In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces
Tags: home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Before Monsoon Session? Here’s What May Happen

Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores

CoGrad School Incubation Program Brings Together Leading Education Leaders to Drive Future-Ready School Transformation in India

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: What is Gait Analysis? Police to Conduct Test on Siya’s ‘Boyfriend’ Chetan

One Accused, Two Lawyers: Who Represents Siya Goyal In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case?

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Out Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Direct Link Scorecard

Did Sudha Kongara Move Court Against Parasakthi Producers? Director Alleges Rs 8.39 Crore in Unpaid Dues

AUS-W vs WI-W Winner and Toss Prediction Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who Will Win Today Match Between Australia Women and West Indies Women? Dream11 Tips

Travelling to Greece? Indian Tourists Can Now Pay Using UPI as Network Expands to 10 Countries

Video: Indian Family ‘Vandalizes’ Eatery in Vietnam | Here’s What Happened Next

Lock Upp Season 2: Sunita Ahuja Slams Trolls Over Her Drinking Habits; Says, ‘Tere Baap Ka…’

Why Did Techie Yousuf Imran Quit His Rs 9.4 Cr Google Package? Here’s The Reason

Why 40°C Feels Extreme in Europe Than 48°C in India: Climate, Homes and ‘Feels Like’ Heat

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces
Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces
Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces
Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces

QUICK LINKS