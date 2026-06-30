Lured with ‘Momo Treat,’ 24-Year-Old Woman Harassed in Moving Car in Delhi; Video Surfaces

A woman has accused an acquaintance of sexually harassing her inside a moving car. According to the police, the complainant alleged that the accused, who was known to her, offered her a lift under the pretext of going out to eat momos. Once she was in the vehicle, he reportedly began touching her inappropriately. The woman further alleged that the man demanded sexual favors and prevented her from leaving the car. The police have registered an FIR against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

Woman Assaulted in Moving Car in Delhi

The 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man known to her. She stated that the man lured her into his vehicle under the pretext of getting food, but instead drove toward a deserted stretch of road. During the ordeal, the woman was subjected to sexual harassment, obscene remarks, and demands for sexual favors. She also alleged that the man continuously harassed her and refused to let her out of the vehicle.

Viral Video of Harassment

The victim recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone, and the video has since gone viral. In the footage, the woman can be heard repeatedly telling the man not to touch her and threatening to jump from the moving car if he does not stop. She continuously rejects his advances and accuses him of lying to her. In response, the man tells her that “it will take just two minutes” and threatens to ruin her reputation.

Police Register FIR

Based on the victim’s complaint and the evidence provided, the police have registered an FIR against the accused. The case has been logged at the Mandawali Police Station in East Delhi, and a thorough investigation is currently underway.

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