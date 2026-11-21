The Supreme Court of India has ruled that in cases involving a child born to unwed parents, the mother has a better prima facie claim to custody, particularly when the child is very young. However, the Court clarified that this does not automatically exclude the father’s right to seek custody, stressing that its assessment was limited to deciding interim custody in the present case. A bench comprising Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh and another judge allowed the mother, a German national residing in Singapore, to take her four-year-old son to Singapore for schooling, subject to specific safeguards.

Mother Gets Interim Custody Preference

The case concerns an unmarried couple whose four-year-old son was at the centre of a custody dispute. The mother works in Singapore as TikTok’s Vice President of Public Policy, while the father is a lawyer based in Delhi. The mother had approached the Bombay High Court at Goa in February 2026, alleging that she was being denied access to the child. Meanwhile, the father initiated guardianship proceedings, which were subsequently transferred to Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

What Did the Supreme Court Consider?

The Court examined the matter under its parents patriae jurisdiction and applied the triple test of prima facie case, balance of convenience and irreparable injury. An assessment by NIMHANS, Bengaluru, found both parents capable of looking after the child. However, the Court noted that the child had remained out of school for several months and considered the mother’s schooling arrangements in Singapore more concrete. It also rejected the father’s concerns about uprooting the child, describing them as an overstatement.

Singapore Move Subject to Conditions

The Supreme Court directed the mother to obtain a mirror order from a Singapore court within three weeks and deposit Rs 1 crore with the Registry. Until the mirror order is obtained, the child will remain in Delhi under a weekly shared-custody arrangement. Thereafter, his passport and OCI card will be handed over to the mother, who must enrol him in a school in Singapore. The ruling once again highlights that in child custody disputes, the welfare and best interests of the child remain paramount.

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