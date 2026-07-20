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Home > India News > ‘Maaro Sir’: Protester Tells Cops Who Lathi-Charged During CJP Protest, Video Goes Viral

‘Maaro Sir’: Protester Tells Cops Who Lathi-Charged During CJP Protest, Video Goes Viral

A viral video from the CJP protest shows a man asking police to beat him as Delhi cops use lathi charge and tear gas during the Parliament march.

Dramatic scenes at CJP protest (Images: X)
Dramatic scenes at CJP protest (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 17:34 IST

The CJP protest in Delhi took a dramatic turn on Monday after security forces used a mild lathi charge and tear gas shells to stop demonstrators marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. The march, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), coincided with the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session and drew protesters from across New Delhi. Amid the police action, a video showing a protester asking security personnel to beat him quickly went viral on social media.

The clip, carrying the ANI logo, shows a man standing in front of security personnel wearing helmets, riot gear and carrying batons. Holding only his mobile phone, he repeatedly says, “maaro sir, maaro sir (beat me, sir).” The personnel then hit him with batons before briefly stopping. The man is then seen screaming aggressively, after which other security personnel step in and escort him away.

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How the CJP protest video sparked political reactions online

The viral CJP protest video was widely shared across social media, including by All India Congress Committee national leader Dheeraj Gurjar. Reacting to the footage, he wrote, “Whenever youth take to the streets to protect their rights, employment, and the country’s constitution, the regime resorts to repression and fear. How long will the government keep hiding behind lathis, barricades, and police guards?”

The CJP protest unfolded as Parliament’s Monsoon Session began on Monday, with protesters attempting to reach Parliament from Jantar Mantar before police intervened to stop the march.

Why the CJP protest is also linked to Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike

Even as the CJP protest continued in Delhi, activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that he was ready to end his hunger strike, but only if certain conditions were met. Wangchuk had been shifted to hospital by Delhi Police over the weekend after authorities cited his deteriorating health.

In a post, Wangchuk wrote, “Dear friends & supporters, many of you have asked when will I end fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July, if…” He said he would end the fast if the government “takes accountability of the recent failures in education system – paper leaks, etc” or if “the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where Hon’ble MPs and leaders of various parties assures us that the will now take up the issue in Parliament.” If his health did not permit that, he said MPs could instead visit him in hospital and give the same assurances.

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke ‘Picked Up’ By Delhi Police, Claims CJP; Cops Deny: What Is Happening At Jantar Mantar?    

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‘Maaro Sir’: Protester Tells Cops Who Lathi-Charged During CJP Protest, Video Goes Viral
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‘Maaro Sir’: Protester Tells Cops Who Lathi-Charged During CJP Protest, Video Goes Viral
‘Maaro Sir’: Protester Tells Cops Who Lathi-Charged During CJP Protest, Video Goes Viral
‘Maaro Sir’: Protester Tells Cops Who Lathi-Charged During CJP Protest, Video Goes Viral
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