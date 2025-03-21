Made In India Browser? ‘Zoho’ Wins Browser Development Challenge, Aims For Data Protection

The Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) is a government-backed initiative launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

What is the IWBDC?

🚨 India aims to create a secure, homegrown web browser for Indian users: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The winners of the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) were announced. 1. Zoho Corp

2. Team PING

3. Team Ajna

When Were the Winners Announced?

On March 20, 2025, the central government revealed the winners at an event attended by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who praised the technical prowess and innovation displayed by Indian developers.

The top teams that emerged victorious were:

Winner: Zoho Corporation – ₹1 crore prize

1st Runner-Up: Team PING – ₹75 lakh prize

2nd Runner-Up: Team Ajna – ₹50 lakh prize

Special Mention: Jio Vishwakarma – Recognized for their cross-platform browser design

Vaishnaw highlighted the exceptional contributions from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, showcasing India’s expanding talent pool beyond metropolitan areas.

Why is This Important?

A homegrown web browser enhances data security and sovereignty, ensuring that Indian user data remains within the country. It also supports compliance with India’s Data Protection Act, while catering to diverse platforms like Windows, iOS, and Android.

The browser is designed with key features, including:

Built-in trust store with an Indian root certificate

Secure digital signing capabilities

Parental controls for safer browsing

integration for next-generation internet use

Support for multiple Indian languages

The IWBDC aligns with the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, pushing India towards becoming a product-driven digital economy. Vaishnaw urged startups and industry leaders to accelerate innovation and create globally competitive tech solutions.

With 434 team registrations and a three-phase evaluation process, the competition has set the stage for a new era of Indian-built internet technology.