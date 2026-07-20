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Home > India News > Made Private Video, Sent It to Her Husband: IPS Trainee Accuses Fellow Probationer of Assault, Stalking at Police Academy

Made Private Video, Sent It to Her Husband: IPS Trainee Accuses Fellow Probationer of Assault, Stalking at Police Academy

An IPS probationer in Hyderabad has accused a fellow trainee of stalking, assault, criminal intimidation and secretly recording a private video. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Made Private Video, Sent It to Her Husband: IPS Trainee Accuses Fellow Probationer of Assault, Stalking at Police Academy

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 09:16 IST

A fellow trainee of the IPS has been accused by a fellow probationer of stalking, physical assault, criminal intimidation, and secretly recording a private video without her consent. Hyderabad Police have registered a criminal case and have initiated an investigation into her complaint.

The complainant, Suma HK, 30, is undergoing training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. She had filed a complaint on July 18 alleging fellow IPS probationer Uday Krishna Reddy had been harassing her for several weeks.

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Police registered a case against her under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on her complaint. They have also taken note of Section 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act, which deal with breach of privacy and transmission of sexually explicit material electronically.

Alleged Harassment Began With Abusive Messages

As per the report, the alleged harassment began on June 23, and the complainant claimed that the accused sent her sexually abusive messages on WhatsApp and used derogatory remarks about her in front of other probationers. She also claimed that the accused used to link her name with another trainee, showing them as in a relationship. He even persuaded her to admit the claim and even abused her when she refused.

She also complained that the accused forced her to unlock her mobile number and show him her private conversations. According to the complainant, he allegedly took her phone on July 8 and forced her to reveal the password.

Assault Allegations Inside Academy Premises

The situation escalated on July 8, when the complainant alleges that the accused stopped her from leaving. She stated that he forced her into his room and physically assaulted her. She even mentioned in her complaint that the accused pulled her hair, tried to strangle her and held a knife to her neck. As per reports, he prevented her from leaving the room and threw condom packets at her during the incident.

This did not stop there, as the complainant alleged that she was again assaulted on July 10. She claimed that the accused also attempted to touch her inappropriately during the second incident.

Secret Video and Blackmail Claims

One of the most serious allegations in the complaint is that the accused secretly recorded a private video without her consent. The complainant alleged that he later sent the video to her husband in an attempt to blackmail her. She also claimed that he spread false and defamatory information about her to damage her reputation among fellow trainees and others.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Following the complaint, Hyderabad Police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to stalking, assault, criminal intimidation and offences against a woman.

Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act have also been added to the case. Police said the allegations are being investigated, and further legal action will depend on the evidence collected. The allegations made in the complaint have not yet been proven in court. The investigation is currently ongoing.

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Made Private Video, Sent It to Her Husband: IPS Trainee Accuses Fellow Probationer of Assault, Stalking at Police Academy
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Made Private Video, Sent It to Her Husband: IPS Trainee Accuses Fellow Probationer of Assault, Stalking at Police Academy

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Made Private Video, Sent It to Her Husband: IPS Trainee Accuses Fellow Probationer of Assault, Stalking at Police Academy
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