‘Made Progress On A Number Of Issues’: Harsh Vardhan Shringla Highlights Trade Growth, Modi-Trump Bond, and JD Vance’s Key Role | NewsX Exclusive

As the United States prepares for Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s former ambassador to the U.S. and ex-Foreign Secretary, reflected on the evolving dynamics of India-U.S. relations during a recent interview with NewsX. Shringla served as ambassador during Trump’s first term and described that period as “quite significant” in terms of progress on both strategic and economic fronts.

“We made progress on a number of issues that were of strategic significance, but also on areas such as trade, investments, technology, etc.,” he said.

From the strengthening of defense cooperation to growing interest in high-tech sectors, Shringla noted that Trump’s earlier administration laid the groundwork for deeper bilateral ties, many of which continued to develop under President Biden.

Revival of the Quad and Strategic Cooperation

One of the standout achievements, according to Shringla, was the revival of the Quad — the strategic grouping of India, the U.S., Japan, and Australia — which had previously been dormant.

“Trump took Quad, which was moribund at that time, and made it into a very active group which met at the level of foreign ministers,” Shringla explained. “Later on, under President Biden, it met at the level of leaders.”

Trump also initiated other long-term structural changes that impacted the bilateral relationship. “He instituted the two-plus-two dialogue between the foreign and defense ministers of both countries,” Shringla noted. “He started the Indo-Pacific concept by renaming their Pacific Command as Indo-Pacific Command, and as a result, the lexicon of the Indo-Pacific came very much into focus.”

Looking ahead, Shringla believes that if Trump were to return, there would be “very significant deliveries in areas such as defense, trade,” and advanced fields like nuclear energy, space, and cutting-edge technologies. “We want to double the trade to 500 billion from its current about 210 or 220 billion,” he added.

The Modi-Trump Bond: A Decisive Factor in Bilateral Progress

Shringla also underscored the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump as a major strength in advancing diplomatic goals.

“I think it’s very important because the American system works on decisions taken by the chief executive, which is the president, and in Prime Minister Modi you also have a very decisive leader who enjoys a strong confidence in the people,” he said.

He emphasized that this mutual decisiveness allows for bold bilateral decisions. Their strong relationship was visible during high-profile events like “Howdy Modi” and “Namaste Trump,” which showcased a deepening bond between the two leaders.

JD Vance’s Visit: A Prelude to Bigger Announcements?

The conversation also turned to the recent visit of JD Vance, widely seen as a prominent figure in the Trump 2.0 circle and a key ideological force.

“JD Vance has emerged as a very important point of contact in the Trump administration. He’s an ideologue for the administration; he’s able to articulate the policies and vision of President Trump on a global and domestic basis,” Shringla explained.

While Shringla didn’t confirm any major announcements coming from the Vance-Modi meeting, he stressed the importance of the engagement itself. “The fact that Prime Minister Modi has decided to meet him personally… is an indication of the importance we attach to Vice President JD Vance and his visit,” he said.

He also highlighted a unique personal connection — Vance’s wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, is of Indian origin and a well-known lawyer. “They’re both from Ivy League schools. They’ve had a stellar record in the legal area,” Shringla noted.

The Role of the Indian-American Community in Strengthening Ties

Reflecting on his time as ambassador, Shringla said the Indian-American community has become a “very successful community” in the U.S. and is playing a critical role in connecting the two countries.

“They have reached top levels of entrepreneurship, business, technology, [and] professional life,” he said. As an example, he pointed out that Ricky Gill, a senior official accompanying JD Vance from the National Security Council, is also of Indian origin.

According to Shringla, the Indian diaspora acts as a vital bridge between the nations. “Their support for the relationship is critical to our attaining many of the goals we seek to attain — whether it’s in trade, whether it’s in technology, whether it’s in investments,” he said. “It is the Indian community that will help us in achieving the vision of the two leaders.”

Shringla concluded by stating that the success of Indians abroad is a testament to their global capability and further strengthens the foundation of India-U.S. ties.

