‘Madhuri Dixit Ko Mai Le Jaunga’: Maulana Claims To Take Madhuri Dixit After Pakistan Wins War With India, Watch

A video circulating on social media platform X has stirred controversy, showing a Pakistani cleric (Maulana) making an objectionable comment in the context of a possible India-Pakistan war. In the clip, the man is seen sitting beside his son and saying that if Pakistan wins a war against India, he would “take Madhuri Dixit”—a remark that has drawn sharp criticism for its crude tone and sexist implication.

The statement, which appears to mix fantasy with misplaced nationalism, comes at a time when sensitivities around cross-border tensions remain high due to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

This maulana wants to take Madhuri Dixit after Pakistan attacks India . This is their level of filth which came to them after years of turning the pages of Aasmani 📖 #IndiaPakistanWar #PahalgamTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/cZ5oaHWuuz — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) May 6, 2025

Background: Last India-Pakistan War and Its Outcome

The last full-scale war between India and Pakistan took place in 1999 and is known as the Kargil War. Triggered by the infiltration of Pakistani soldiers and militants into Indian positions along the Line of Control in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the conflict lasted for over two months.

India launched Operation Vijay to reclaim the occupied territory and successfully pushed back the intruders. The war ended in July 1999 with India regaining control over the infiltrated peaks. Pakistan faced international criticism and diplomatic isolation. India emerged victorious, both militarily and diplomatically, solidifying its position on the global stage.

