Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

After recovering from advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot and severe mobility issues, and extreme trauma, Madhuri returns to Kolhapur, where she has lived for over three decades

Madhuri, the elephant who arrived at Vantara, the wildlife rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, for specialised medical care after being rescued by Vantara, has completed over a year of treatment and rehabilitation and is now set to return to Nandani Math in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. When Madhuri arrived at Vantara, she was suffering from advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot and significant mobility issues, which had developed over years of restricted movement and prolonged exposure to hard concrete surfaces. Extended durations of being tethered in chains had further limited her natural movement and aggravated her joint stiffness and mobility challenges. Despite her condition, she continued to be used for festivals and public processions, including being made to walk long distances on hot asphalt roads while restrained with ropes.

At Vantara, under the guidance of Anant Ambani, Madhuri received comprehensive, specialised care from a multidisciplinary team, with a focus on restoring her physical health, mobility and emotional well-being.

Over the past year at Vantara, Madhuri has undergone an intensive rehabilitation programme led by a multidisciplinary team of veterinarians, caregivers, nutritionists and behavioural specialists. Her treatment included hydrotherapy, laser therapy, targeted nutrition, specialised foot care and continuous monitoring, with the focus on improving her mobility, managing her chronic conditions and restoring her overall health.

Beyond her physical recovery, Madhuri also underwent an important process of emotional rehabilitation. At Vantara, she was given the opportunity to interact and form bonds with other elephants in a safe and enriching environment. This social companionship played an important role in helping her regain emotional stability and a sense of security after years of restricted movement and captivity.

Her return follows an assessment by the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee (HPC), which reviewed Madhuri’s improved health. Following the assessment, the necessary approvals and transit permits were granted for her transfer from Gujarat back to Maharashtra.

Madhuri will begin her journey from Vantara in a specially equipped elephant ambulance, accompanied by members of Vantara’s veterinary and care team to ensure her comfort, safety, and continued medical supervision throughout the journey. Madhuri’s return marks more than the completion of a year-long medical journey and healing. Madhuri’s return to Kolhapur is a part of Vantara’s commitment. True to his commitment to Madhuri’s well-being, Anant Ambani ensured that she received comprehensive medical treatment and rehabilitation at Vantara. Following a thorough assessment of her health and recovery, Madhuri has now been declared fit and is set to return to Kolhapur.