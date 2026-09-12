LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

Published By: Ashawani Kumar
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 16:44 IST

After recovering from advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot and severe mobility issues, and extreme trauma, Madhuri returns to Kolhapur, where she has lived for over three decades

You Might Be Interested In

Madhuri, the elephant who arrived at Vantara, the wildlife rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, for specialised medical care after being rescued by Vantara, has completed over a year of treatment and rehabilitation and is now set to return to Nandani Math in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. When Madhuri arrived at Vantara, she was suffering from advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot and significant mobility issues, which had developed over years of restricted movement and prolonged exposure to hard concrete surfaces. Extended durations of being tethered in chains had further limited her natural movement and aggravated her joint stiffness and mobility challenges. Despite her condition, she continued to be used for festivals and public processions, including being made to walk long distances on hot asphalt roads while restrained with ropes.

At Vantara, under the guidance of Anant Ambani, Madhuri received comprehensive, specialised care from a multidisciplinary team, with a focus on restoring her physical health, mobility and emotional well-being.

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

Over the past year at Vantara, Madhuri has undergone an intensive rehabilitation programme led by a multidisciplinary team of veterinarians, caregivers, nutritionists and behavioural specialists. Her treatment included hydrotherapy, laser therapy, targeted nutrition, specialised foot care and continuous monitoring, with the focus on improving her mobility, managing her chronic conditions and restoring her overall health.

Beyond her physical recovery, Madhuri also underwent an important process of emotional rehabilitation. At Vantara, she was given the opportunity to interact and form bonds with other elephants in a safe and enriching environment. This social companionship played an important role in helping her regain emotional stability and a sense of security after years of restricted movement and captivity.

Her return follows an assessment by the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee (HPC), which reviewed Madhuri’s improved health. Following the assessment, the necessary approvals and transit permits were granted for her transfer from Gujarat back to Maharashtra.

Madhuri will begin her journey from Vantara in a specially equipped elephant ambulance, accompanied by members of Vantara’s veterinary and care team to ensure her comfort, safety, and continued medical supervision throughout the journey. Madhuri’s return marks more than the completion of a year-long medical journey and healing. Madhuri’s return to Kolhapur is a part of Vantara’s commitment. True to his commitment to Madhuri’s well-being, Anant Ambani ensured that she received comprehensive medical treatment and rehabilitation at Vantara. Following a thorough assessment of her health and recovery, Madhuri has now been declared fit and is set to return to Kolhapur.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

RELATED News

26-Year-Old Delhi Man Found With Uterus During Infertility Treatment: How Did This Rare Condition Go Undetected For Years?

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Diversions From 9:30 AM, Metro Service Extended From 6 AM Across All Corridors To Ease Commuter, Exam-Day Rush

Gujarat Coast Ship Collision: 21 Crew Members Rescued After Two Merchant Vessels Collide Near Kandla

Kellton Wins First Prize at SEBI’s Securities Market TechSprint 2026, Turning Regulation into Code with Agentic AI

Century Business Media Limited IPO Opens On 11th September, Sets Price Band At Rs 70 to Rs 74 Per Share

LATEST NEWS

Akshara Singh MMS Video: Bhojpuri Star Denies Viral Clip, Calls It An Attempt To Defame Her

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit

Indian-Origin Woman Arrested In Canada After Beef Barbecue Dispute Turns Physical, Tenant Alleges Assault

RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Hanuman Ansh OTT Deal Rumours: Producer Ragini Sona Denies Rs 100 Crore Offer, Says ‘We Don’t Have Any Such Offer’

From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shruti Vora: Meet Team India’s Youngest And Oldest Athletes at Asian Games 2026

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing
Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing
Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing
Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing
Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

QUICK LINKS