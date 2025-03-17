Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire

Initial speculations suggest excessive alcohol consumption may have played a role in his death. However, police officials have refrained from making any statements until the post-mortem report provides clarity.

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire


Dharamveer Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Transport Department, who lived alone at South Avenue on Shivpuri Link Road, was found death in his residence under Kampoo police station jurisdiction on Monday morning. His death has sparked speculation and concern.

Here’s what happened

According to reports, Singh’s driver, Udit, last saw him the previous night when he served him tea before he went to bed. However, when Udit attempted to wake him at 6 a.m., Singh showed no signs of life. Realizing something was wrong, the driver alerted neighbors, and Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Initial speculations suggest excessive alcohol consumption may have played a role in his death. However, police officials have refrained from making any statements until the post-mortem report provides clarity.

A Troubled Past and Connection to Saurabh Sharma

Singh’s past associations have added a layer of intrigue to the case. He was known to have previously collaborated with Saurabh Sharma, a former constable-turned-multi-millionaire, who is currently imprisoned and facing multiple charges from various investigative agencies. Sharma, who initially joined the police force on compassionate grounds, amassed significant wealth over time, which led to high-profile raids by the Lokayukta, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax departments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While Singh later resigned from his position in the Transport Department, his ties with Sharma have raised suspicions. Authorities, however, have not commented on any direct link between Singh’s death and Sharma’s ongoing legal troubles.

Senior investigation officer Rudra Pathak, in charge of Kampoo Police Station, confirmed that Singh’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the cause of death will only be determined after forensic analysis. “We are currently at his residence and conducting an investigation,” he told IANS.

Officers have informed Singh’s family and are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm whether his death was due to natural causes, excessive alcohol consumption, or any foul play.

Singh Was Months Away from Retirement

Originally from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, Dharamveer Singh had only six months left until his retirement. His sudden death has come as a shock to colleagues and acquaintances, who described him as a dedicated officer.

While preliminary findings hint at alcohol dependency as a possible factor, authorities have maintained a tight-lipped stance regarding any conclusive cause. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited as the police piece together the events leading up to Singh’s final moments.

ALSO READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son To Join Politics? RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Says, ‘CM Should Clarify’

 

Filed under

ASI madhya pradesh Madhya Pradesh News

Lex Fridman And PM Modi

Who Dubbed For Lex Fridman In Hindi For His Three-Hour Long Podcast With PM Modi?
newsx

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian...
newsx

US Reports First Outbreak of Deadly H7N9 Bird Flu Since 2017
newsx

Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Visibility – Will India Witness the March 29 Surya Grahan?
Conan O'Brien will be hos

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being...
newsx

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Dubbed For Lex Fridman In Hindi For His Three-Hour Long Podcast With PM Modi?

Who Dubbed For Lex Fridman In Hindi For His Three-Hour Long Podcast With PM Modi?

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian...

US Reports First Outbreak of Deadly H7N9 Bird Flu Since 2017

US Reports First Outbreak of Deadly H7N9 Bird Flu Since 2017

Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Visibility – Will India Witness the March 29 Surya Grahan?

Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Visibility – Will India Witness the March 29 Surya Grahan?

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being...

Entertainment

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being

Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

When Rana Daggubati Made A Rare Public Comment On Dating Trisha Krishnan: Things Didn’t Work Out

When Rana Daggubati Made A Rare Public Comment On Dating Trisha Krishnan: Things Didn’t Work

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What We Know!

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips