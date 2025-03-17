Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire

Initial speculations suggest excessive alcohol consumption may have played a role in his death. However, police officials have refrained from making any statements until the post-mortem report provides clarity.

Dharamveer Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Transport Department, who lived alone at South Avenue on Shivpuri Link Road, was found death in his residence under Kampoo police station jurisdiction on Monday morning. His death has sparked speculation and concern.

Here’s what happened

According to reports, Singh’s driver, Udit, last saw him the previous night when he served him tea before he went to bed. However, when Udit attempted to wake him at 6 a.m., Singh showed no signs of life. Realizing something was wrong, the driver alerted neighbors, and Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Initial speculations suggest excessive alcohol consumption may have played a role in his death. However, police officials have refrained from making any statements until the post-mortem report provides clarity.

A Troubled Past and Connection to Saurabh Sharma

Singh’s past associations have added a layer of intrigue to the case. He was known to have previously collaborated with Saurabh Sharma, a former constable-turned-multi-millionaire, who is currently imprisoned and facing multiple charges from various investigative agencies. Sharma, who initially joined the police force on compassionate grounds, amassed significant wealth over time, which led to high-profile raids by the Lokayukta, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax departments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While Singh later resigned from his position in the Transport Department, his ties with Sharma have raised suspicions. Authorities, however, have not commented on any direct link between Singh’s death and Sharma’s ongoing legal troubles.

Senior investigation officer Rudra Pathak, in charge of Kampoo Police Station, confirmed that Singh’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the cause of death will only be determined after forensic analysis. “We are currently at his residence and conducting an investigation,” he told IANS.

Officers have informed Singh’s family and are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm whether his death was due to natural causes, excessive alcohol consumption, or any foul play.

Singh Was Months Away from Retirement

Originally from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, Dharamveer Singh had only six months left until his retirement. His sudden death has come as a shock to colleagues and acquaintances, who described him as a dedicated officer.

While preliminary findings hint at alcohol dependency as a possible factor, authorities have maintained a tight-lipped stance regarding any conclusive cause. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited as the police piece together the events leading up to Singh’s final moments.

ALSO READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son To Join Politics? RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Says, ‘CM Should Clarify’