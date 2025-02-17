Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Madhya Pradesh Bans Liquor In Religious Cities From April 1

Madhya Pradesh Bans Liquor In Religious Cities From April 1

LIQUOR BAN


Starting April 1, Madhya Pradesh will launch a new category of “Low Alcoholic Beverage Bars” as part of its updated Excise Policy. These bars will exclusively serve beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages with an alcohol content of no more than 10% by volume, and will not permit the consumption of spirits such as whisky, rum, or vodka. This initiative marks the introduction of a unique bar type in the state and comes alongside restrictions on liquor sales in 19 locations, including 17 prominent religious cities.

The new bars will add to the state’s existing alcohol outlets, which currently number between 460 and 470 liquor-cum-beer bars. With the introduction of this new category, the total number of alcohol outlets in Madhya Pradesh is expected to increase, according to an excise department official.

Additionally, the updated policy will enforce a ban on liquor sales in 19 locations, including major religious sites like Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Amarkantak, and Salkanpur, effective from April 1. Alcohol shops selling both Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor will be shut down in these areas. This decision, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on January 23, aims to regulate alcohol consumption in areas of religious significance. While alcohol sales will be restricted in these locations, individuals will not face penalties for carrying or consuming liquor privately, as the state has not yet implemented prohibition laws.

The closure of liquor outlets in these 19 locations is expected to result in a revenue loss of approximately Rs 450 crore for the state. However, the new policy will only prohibit public consumption of alcohol in licensed establishments, with no restrictions on private consumption in these areas.

