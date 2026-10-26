Madhya Pradesh Blacklisted a Pharma Firm Over Substandard Drugs. Why Did the Supreme Court Overturn the Decision?

The Supreme Court has quashed the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to blacklist pharmaceutical supplier JPEE Drugs for three years after authorities failed to follow mandatory drug retesting procedures. The Court said the delay deprived the company of a fair chance to challenge laboratory reports that had declared four batches of medicines substandard.

Why Was JPEE Drugs Blacklisted?

The case concerns the supply of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) tablets and Ethambutol Hydrochloride tablets to government hospitals and health centres in Madhya Pradesh. In September 2024, the company received a show-cause notice after three batches of Vitamin C tablets and one batch of Ethambutol Hydrochloride tablets were declared Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).

JPEE Drugs denied supplying substandard medicines. It argued that improper storage or handling after delivery could have affected the drugs’ quality.

On September 30, 2024, the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited ordered the recovery of the value of the affected batches. It also blacklisted the company for three years for Vitamin C tablets and barred it from supplying Ethambutol Hydrochloride tablets for two years.

Tender Rules Required a Second Laboratory Test

JPEE Drugs challenged the action, arguing that the authorities had acted before its seven-day deadline to respond to the show-cause notice had expired. The company also relied on the tender conditions, which required a second sample from the same batch to be tested at another laboratory if the initial report declared the medicine substandard. Blacklisting could follow only after the second laboratory confirmed the result.

However, the authorities had not completed this process before taking punitive action. The Madhya Pradesh High Court later directed fresh samples to be sent to a Central Government Laboratory within 15 days. But the testing remained incomplete.

Drug Expiry Made Retesting Impossible

The Supreme Court noted that even by February 2026, the fresh samples had not been collected and no second laboratory report had been obtained. The process remained incomplete when the top court stayed the blacklisting orders in May 2026.

By then, the prescribed deadline had been missed by more than six months, and the shelf life of all four batches had expired. This left the company without an effective opportunity to challenge the original laboratory findings.

Supreme Court Sets Aside Blacklisting Orders

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta held that the failure to follow the retesting procedure made the punitive orders legally unsustainable.

“The procedural infirmity, coupled with the irretrievable deprivation of the opportunity for re-testing, renders the orders of blacklisting and debarment unsustainable in law,” the Court observed in its October 6 judgment.

The bench also referred to the principle of allowing suppliers an effective opportunity to challenge adverse drug-testing reports through testing by a superior laboratory.

Consequently, the Supreme Court quashed the blacklisting and debarment orders dated September 30 and October 1, 2024. It also set aside the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s 2025 judgment and its February 2026 review order to the extent that they had declined to quash the punitive action.